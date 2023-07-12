HCLSoftware Launches AI-Fueled Marketing Cloud

News provided by

HCLSoftware

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

 New SaaS solution embeds the latest predictive and generative artificial intelligence capabilities allowing marketers to meet the demands of today's Digital+ economy.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, announced today the launch of HCL Marketing Cloud, an AI-fueled SaaS solution designed specifically to assist marketers in managing their end-to-end marketing needs, from planning, executing, and analyzing omni-channel marketing campaigns. Powered by the latest AI capabilities, HCL Marketing Cloud embeds predictive and generative capabilities allowing marketers to take control of their campaigns, meet the demands of today's personalization initiatives, deploy hyper-targeted campaigns, and gain access to deeper audience insights. 

HCL Marketing Cloud offers the flexibility for marketers to deploy more customized and tailored campaigns that align with their audience's specific interactions, while offering prescriptive, standardized solutions that effectively addresses complexities across the organization. Predictive and generative AI capabilities provides marketers the opportunity to take on today's challenges head-on, including the ability to execute on real time customer behaviors, capitalize on revenue opportunities, and create connected customer experiences. 

"The Business Cloud is the future of HCLSoftware's business applications portfolio, and the launch of HCL Marketing Cloud is a crucial part of this strategic shift," said Raj Iyer, Executive Vice President, and Portfolio General Manager, HCLSoftware. "Building upon the legacy of HCL Unica, we've developed and enhanced the platform to meet the evolving needs of modern marketing. It signifies the next chapter in the evolution and advancement of the HCL Unica suite."  

The increased importance of AI is a core driver behind the launch of HCL Marketing Cloud. By leveraging AI, the platform significantly enhances marketing effectiveness, empowering marketers with intelligent insights, automation, and predictive capabilities to drive better campaign outcomes and deliver personalized customer experiences.  

"We are thrilled to introduce HCL Marketing Cloud, a cutting-edge SaaS solution that leverages the power of AI to empower marketers in today's Digital+ economy. With HCL Marketing Cloud, our own marketers can drive hyper-targeted campaigns, gain deeper audience insights, and deliver personalized customer experiences," said Dario, Debarbieri, Head of Marketing, HCLSoftware.

Marketers can begin their subscription to HCL Marketing Cloud at any entry point and can scale as needed. HCL Marketing Cloud offers the tools needed for businesses just getting started with marketing automation, including the ability to create and manage segments, orchestrate customer journeys, execute outbound batch campaigns, email marketing, and real-time personalization. 

About HCLSoftware 

HCLSoftware fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

SOURCE HCLSoftware

Also from this source

HCLSoftware's Technical Partnership with Ferrari starts with Low-Code and Integrated Application Security Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.