HCLSoftware positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), Q4, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH) vendors.
  • HCLSoftware with its comprehensive technology for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. 

MIDDLETON Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HCLSoftware as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), Q4, 2023, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH) vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Akash Dicholkar, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "HCLSoftware's Multichannel Marketing Hub solution HCL Unica platform offers a complete set of marketing and digital transformation tools to help businesses create, execute, and measure tailored marketing campaigns across numerous channels. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including integrated planning, budgeting, and marketing operations for sophisticated campaign management, omnichannel goal-based marketing, customer behavioural analytics, precision marketing at scale, data deployment models, and others."

"HCL Unica offers a wide range of use cases, from complicated omnichannel marketing to centralized offer administration, making it a comprehensive tool for businesses looking to optimize marketing efforts, decrease conversion cycles, and increase consumer engagement and loyalty. HCLSoftware with its precise segmentation and personalization, cloud-native architecture, AI-powered capabilities, flexible and easy to use solutions, and comprehensive vision & roadmap, has retained its position as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Q4, 2023.", Akash adds.

HCL SOFTWARE Quote:

"HCLSoftware is proud to be recognized again as a Multichannel Marketing Hubs leader," said Raj Iyer, Executive Vice President and General Manager, HCLSoftware.  "With HCL Unica and Marketing Cloud, our customers have a range of scalable, robust capabilities that drive marketing transformation for a modern, Digital+ Economy."

About HCLSOFTWARE

HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/ 

