HCLSoftware Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Provide SaaS Products on AWS

HCLSoftware

19 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and NOIDA, India, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will allow customers to consume the HCLSoftware portfolio as cloud native services/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in AWS Marketplace simplifying their procurement and deployment process. With Cloud-native architectures leveraging Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), HCLSoftware portfolio can seamlessly integrate into customers' existing cloud environments, ensuring compatibility, scalability, and ease of management.

Customers will initially have access to HCL Commerce Cloud, HCL Marketing Cloud, HCL Workload Automation (HWA), HCL DX, and HCL Volt MX/MXGO Cloud. For example, HCL HWA, powered by Amazon EKS, offers support for containerized deployments and can be provisioned in minutes HWA helps organizations drive innovation and agility by orchestrating unattended, scheduled, and event-driven tasks for business and IT processes across on-premises and cloud environments.  HWA also has pre-built plugins available for AWS products including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS LambdaAmazon Simple Queue Service (Amazon SQS), Amazon Simple Notification Service (Amazon SNS), AWS Batch, and AWS CloudFormation.  

"This collaboration between HCLSoftware and AWS aligns with our strategy to move our products to a SaaS model, support ongoing AI-based innovation, and expand the market reach for our products through AWS Marketplace," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware.  "With our Business and Intelligent Automation cloud services powered by AWS, we will deliver the flexibility, scalability, agility, and intelligence that our customers need."

This multiyear commitment contains milestones for innovation, proof of concepts and design wins. This agreement is not only about development acceleration, but also about better servicing our customers. As part of their digital journey, customers are increasingly looking for cloud-based solutions that provide more consumption flexibility and scalability. Customers with a strong affinity to AWS can adopt or migrate solutions from an on-premises environment to AWS. As an example, customers can accelerate growth and loyalty with smart and personalized banking experience with HCL Marketing Cloud. HCLSoftware will also integrate Large Language Model (LLM) Orchestration into HCL PromptO leveraging AWS generative AI capabilities in HCLSoftware's clouds. Additionally, HCLSoftware will integrate Amazon CodeWhisperer into HCL Volt MX/MXGO.

"We are thrilled to learn about the collaboration between HCLSoftware and AWS and leveraging this relationship to further enhance our customer experience," said Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket Network (ECN), a customer of both HCLSoftware and AWS.

"We are delighted to expand on our relationship with HCLSoftware to provide additional value and innovation to our shared customers across industries," said Chris Niederman, Managing Director of GSIs at AWS. "By leveraging the investments that AWS makes with HCLSoftware, together we will innovate, market, and drive business together through co-selling."

About HCLSoftware 

HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

SOURCE HCLSoftware

