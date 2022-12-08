HCLTech Earns the 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing the Gaps in Current Manufacturing and Supply Chain Processes with Its MBE Enterprise 2.0 Technology

MBE Enterprise 2.0 technology builds resiliency and flexibility into the manufacturing and supply chain, ensures digital continuity across the enterprise, and delivers technology unification and enterprise-wide visibility.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the disruptive space technologies industry, and, based on its findings, recognizes HCLTech with the 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. With its vast experience of working with top aerospace and defence (A&D) enterprises, HCLTech has delivered great value in customers' digital transformation journey. HCLTech has designed cutting-edge innovative solutions for various industries, including A&D. Furthermore, it has also launched several client-oriented solutions for technology development processes that help them stay ahead of the competition and improve efficiencies that unify all enterprise levels, from product design to shop floor, manufacturing, and the supply chain.

HCLTech has been an enabler of digital transformation for various industries, and it has equipped the A&D industry with the next generation of technology innovation with Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) 2.0. The digital environment integration process of MBE 2.0 addresses the gaps in the current supply chain disruption associated with the global pandemic and geo-political conflicts. MBE 2.0 leverages automation, autonomy, structured data flow, machine learning, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and other powerful tools to build resiliency and flexibility into the supply chain and ensure digital continuity across the enterprise. It assesses, validates, and provides a development roadmap to enable the organization's lofty transformation.

Waseem Khan, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Industry Analyst, said, "HCLTech's approach with MBE 2.0 is to enable enterprises with the capabilities to understand overlaps and connections within their business processes and improve their overall integration with supply chain organizations, manufacturers, and other business groups, providing better visibility and improved productivity."

MBE 2.0 is the strategy that drives the decision-making framework for customers' business transformation journey through digital solutions, e.g., product lifecycle management, enterprise resource planning, and manufacturing execution system/manufacturing operation management, and thereby ensuring enterprise-wide visibility and enabling business goals. It utilizes complementary tools and capabilities that facilitate efficiency across the entire enterprise. While retaining the relevant existing investment and identification of new investments to maximize the optimization of applications across the enterprise to deliver the required business value.

"HCLTech stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation, creativity, and ability to launch new solutions with far-reaching impact and application. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the disruptive aerospace technologies market," stated Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

For its overall solid performance, HCLTech earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the disruptive aerospace solutions industry.

"We are delighted and humbled to receive this recognition from Frost and Sullivan," said Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President of HCLTech. "Thanks to the tireless work of our entire team, HCLTech's Aerospace and Defense practice continues to defy expectations and supercharge progress for our clients and communities."

