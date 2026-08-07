HCLTech named among the world's most sustainable companies by TIME magazine

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, has been named to TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 list, marking its second consecutive year to receive the recognition. This year, HCLTech ranks among the top five global professional services companies and is the highest-ranked India-headquartered company in the category.

Compiled by TIME in collaboration with Statista, the ranking assesses more than 5,800 global companies across more than 20 sustainability indicators spanning commitments and ratings, reporting and transparency, and environmental and social stewardship.

The recognition reflects HCLTech's continued focus on aligning with the UN Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals. In FY26, the company set a new benchmark in water leadership by replenishing 51 times more water than it consumed and retained zero waste-to-landfill platinum certification across all owned facilities. HCLTech has accelerated its net-zero journey by achieving its 2030 SBTi-validated emissions target four years ahead of schedule.

"Being recognized by TIME for a second consecutive year reflects the progress we are making in embedding sustainability deeper into the core of our business and advancing our net-zero ambition for 2040," said Vipul Arora, Global Head of Sustainability at HCLTech. "Our focus remains on scaling impact through innovation, partnerships and responsible practices that enable long-term value for our clients, communities and the broader ecosystem."

To learn more about HCLTech's sustainability journey, visit: www.hcltech.com/sustainability/2026-sustainability-report

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech .com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas - [email protected]

Elka Ghudial, Europe - [email protected]

James Galvin, APAC - [email protected]

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa- [email protected]

SOURCE HCLTech