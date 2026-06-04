HCM Invited to 'Choose France' Summit to Boost Taiwan-France Energy Alliances

PARIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth annual "Choose France" Summit opened Monday at the Palace of Versailles, where French President Emmanuel Macron hosted global business leaders to discuss the future of the industrial landscape. Among the selected attendees was HCM, a leading global manufacturer of lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) cathode materials, marking its first invitation to the prestigious event.

Pictured (second from left): Laurent SUSTER, Chief of Staff to the French Minister of Industry, alongside Hongchen Chairman Chen Hung-li (second from right). Chen stated that the company's invitation to participate in Choose France 2026 signals Hongchen's formal integration into France's strategic supply chain.

The invitation signals top-tier recognition of HCM's advanced materials technology within Europe's core supply chain and marks a significant step forward in green energy, defense, and aerospace cooperation between Taiwan and France.

Meeting Europe's Strategic Demands

Amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, HCM has positioned itself as a critical upstream materials supplier. The company relies on three core pillars: its LMFP technology, AI-powered smart factories, and "Total Solution" capabilities. These pillars deliver flawless, rigorous safety guarantees for clients while significantly reducing production costs and enabling rapid mass production.

This technological value aligns with Europe's urgent push for energy sovereignty and supply chain resilience. The strategy has recently translated into major commercial success, with HCM helping a top European maritime group secure high-end international contracts in Europe and Asia totaling nearly US$10 billion. The milestone establishes HCM as a prominent participant at the summit and solidifies its foundation for long-term strategic partnerships with European industry leaders.

A Decade of Defense and Aerospace Partnership

Speaking at the summit, HCM Chairman Tony Chen noted that the company has collaborated closely with leading European and US lithium battery manufacturers for over a decade. Their jointly developed LMFP battery technology has passed rigorous European defense certifications, demonstrating exceptional safety and performance under extreme conditions.

Over the past two years, HCM has leveraged this technology to deepen its presence in high-barrier sectors across Europe, including national defense, advanced aerospace, and low-Earth-orbit satellite communications, becoming a key strategic driver for next-generation European technology.

Building Secure Geopolitical Alliances

Through the global platform of the Choose France summit, HCM is shifting the traditional perception of Taiwan as primarily an OEM manufacturer, establishing its identity as a global tech brand. By combining its leading LMFP materials technology with smart manufacturing, HCM is working with French industries to create a strategic model for mutually beneficial international cooperation.

SOURCE HCM