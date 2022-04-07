HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi brings the gift of good health to its international patients in order to encourage timely treatment

NEW DELHI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 2 years, the healthcare sector has seen a major challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only has it posed serious challenges to the healthcare infrastructure but also disrupted the treatment options available for international patients. Now as the pandemic is slowly coming under control and things are finally normalizing, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi brings good health service for patients who need to fly to India for better treatments and procedures from different parts of the world without any delay.

Due to the adverse effect of the pandemic in different areas of the healthcare sector, medical tourism all over the world was vastly impacted making it impossible for patients to travel to India for quality treatment. With the foreign travel restrictions getting lifting, patients can now continue their treatment and surgeries on time. The risk of mortality also increased for patients suffering from curable diseases. With the medical facility resuming back at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi patients can now avail the best-in-class medical treatment under the supervision of experienced surgeons and doctors.

Dr. Shailendra Lalwani, HOD and Consultant, Liver Transplantation and Hepato, Pancreatic Biliary Surgery says, "In the last two years we have seen some patients who have avoided healthcare for months are being diagnosed with more serious illnesses at a later stage. In general, a patient should be referred to a liver transplant center after the first complication of cirrhosis, such as the water in the tummy, blood vomiting, kidney damage because of cirrhosis, or unconsciousness. The development of complications of cirrhosis negatively influences prognosis. Moreover, once these complications of cirrhosis occurred, 20% died within one year. So while they are waiting for a transplant they should be under care and treatment of liver transplant specialists."

Sharing his thoughts about the same, Dr. Y K Mishra, Chief of Clinical Services, Head of Cardiac Sciences, And Chief Cardio Vascular Surgery said, "Now as the pandemic is slowly subsiding, it is important for patients to realize not to delay their treatments any further. It has been seen that majority of the cases related to cardiovascular diseases, the patient's condition got worse due to delayed treatment. As cardiovascular diseases are a major threat globally, it has become very important to get diagnosed at an early stage before there is any major complication."

On the occasion of Ramadan, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals is extending services to their international patients as a gift of good health in order to encourage timely treatment. The hospital is extending support on airline tickets and attendant's accommodation. Patients will also receive a full-body health check-up, diet counselling, and video consultation at the same time.

Contact International Patient Care Team:

Mr. Hemant +91-7303881483

Mr. Harish +91-8376965812

Email: [email protected]

Visit us at

https://www.manipalhospitals.com/internationalpatientcare/doctors/search/location-delhi?page=1

