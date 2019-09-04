HCNCA/NCASS Welcomes New Partner Healthcare Workforce Logistics

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL), the nation's innovator and leader in vendor neutral workforce solutions, has been engaged to manage a Locums Managed Services Program, or MSP, for Healthcare Council of the National Capital Area (HCNCA) and National Capital Area Shared Services (NCASS).

The new agreement allows HCNCA members, at their discretion, to take advantage of HWL's extensive locums agency network to meet their temporary physician staffing needs. HWL's program enables HCNCA members to easily select their preferred locums vendors from the large pool of HWL contracted locums agencies; simplify the ordering, screening and onboarding process for members; and reduce the costs associated with contracting for locums by creating a competitive marketplace.

"We're looking forward to working closely with HCNCA and NCASS to improve the process of sourcing and reduce the costs associated with the utilization of locum physicians for its members," said Jonathan Ward, president of Healthcare Workforce Logistics. "This agreement allows members to leverage our national contracts with leading locum vendors in order to source the highest quality locum physicians at a competitive market rate, improving the cost-effective delivery of patient care in their local communities."

Steve Hayward, vice president, strategic accounts for National Capital Area Shared Services, added, "Bringing this valuable service to our members at a time when the demand for quality physicians is on the rise will help our members be more efficient and reduce costs. By partnering with Healthcare Workforce Logistics, our members will be able to simplify their contracting process under a single standard agreement with favorable terms and fee structures, while providing a technology platform that was built for locums, creating additional efficiencies and greater transparency."

About the Healthcare Council of the National Capital Area

The Healthcare Council, founded in 1946 as the Hospital Council, is an association of healthcare providers, schools and health-related institutions serving Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. The Council assists its members by promoting intelligent planning, facilitating discussion of common problems and acting as a clearinghouse for the exchange of information. We use a variety of tools to accomplish that mission. To learn more, visit www.healthcare-council.org or call 301-731-4700.

About National Capital Area Shared Services

National Capital Area Shared Services (NCASS) is a regional GPO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Healthcare Council of the National Capital Area (a non-profit association of providers in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia). It has documented hundreds of millions in savings and cost containment since 1972. NCASS joined the Premier Healthcare Alliance as a group affiliate in 2008 and Yankee Alliance as a collaborative member in 2013. National Capital Area Shared Services, 4601 Powder Mill Road, Suite 100, Calverton, MD 20705; 301-731-4700. Steve Hayward can be contacted at: stevehayward@healthcare-council.org.

About Healthcare Workforce Logistics

Healthcare Workforce Logistics (HWL) is the leader and innovator in vendor neutral healthcare workforce solutions to healthcare employers across the nation. With expertise and experience, HWL helps healthcare employers optimize their workforces to increase efficiency, improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. HWL delivers managed services programs, vendor management systems, candidate sourcing tools, consulting and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health providers and healthcare employers in many other settings. For more information about Healthcare Workforce Logistics, visit www.hwlmsp.com.

SOURCE Healthcare Workforce Logistics

