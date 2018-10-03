HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 20, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2018.

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

