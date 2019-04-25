HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.37 per share.  The dividend will be paid on May 21, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2019.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States.  HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing.  Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.  For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

