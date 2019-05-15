HCP Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2019

"We are proud to be recognized as an ESG leader in transparency and performance by CR Magazine," said Tom Herzog, HCP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This honor is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our sustainability team, which continues to advance sustainable business practices in support of our ESG goals."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranks the Russell 1000 Index across corporate disclosure and performance factors in seven categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights and stakeholders and society.

"U.S. corporate leadership matters more than ever to drive progress on environmental and social topics," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media, which publishes CR Magazine. "We congratulate those honored on this year's ranking for their commitment to the triple bottom line."

In addition to being named to CR Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2019, HCP has received numerous awards and honors for its sustainability program, including:

CDP Leadership Band - 6 consecutive years

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Green Star Rating - 7 consecutive years

GRESB Global Healthcare Sector Leader - 3 times

Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) - 6 consecutive years

FTSE4Good Index Member - 7 consecutive years

The Sustainability Yearbook - 4 consecutive years

NAREIT Leader in the Light - 8 times

NAREIT Healthcare Award - 4 times

To learn more about HCP's commitment to responsible business and view our 8th annual Sustainability Report, please visit http://www.hcpi.com/sustainability.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

About Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine

3BL Media produces and publishes CR Magazine for CEO interviews, practitioner resources, and our annual ranking of U.S. companies and Responsible CEO of the Year awards. 3BL Media also produces 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands, our annual summit where corporate leaders share their 'why' and 'how' of sustainable business - held Oct. 29-30, 2019, at MGM National Harbor, outside Washington.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world's leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business, reaching 10+ million change-makers. Learn more here.

