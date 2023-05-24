HCP Releases 2023 Benchmarking Report Now for Home Care, Home Health, & Hospice to Benchmark Business Across Care Continuum

News provided by

Home Care Pulse

24 May, 2023, 10:01 ET

REXBURG, Idaho, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, the leading provider of customer and employee satisfaction surveys, training, and reputation management, released its 14th Annual Edition of the HCP Benchmarking Report, now tripled in size, covering home care, home health, and hospice.

Continue Reading

The 2023 HCP Benchmarking Report includes data collected through an industry-wide survey conducted during the first months of the year. The Report is designed to equip post-acute care businesses with the industry trends and benchmarks needed to thrive alongside the changes of an ever-evolving care continuum. With expanded research, organizations have a more in-depth, holistic view into the current state of post-acute care.

"Leaders in the post-acute care industry are tackling challenges and finding innovative solutions by looking at the care continuum as a whole," said Kristen Duell, CMO of HCP. "With 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each day and providers taking a hard look at their own data and strategies, I knew we needed to create a resource for the post-acute industry to find a holistic solution to the challenges we face. The 2023 HCP Benchmarking Report is the key to helping organizations do just that."

New data points covered in this year's Report include business accreditation, nurse hiring conversions, clinician training hours, patient-centered care, annual training plans, career ladders, care plans, DEIB, and the dozens of new insights available as part of the home health and hospice benchmarks.

More information about the 2023 HCP Benchmarking Report can be found at  https://www.homecarepulse.com/benchmarking/.

About HCP

HCP leads the post-acute care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform and recent acquisitions of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, HCP empowers providers to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages and improve care outcomes. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com.

CONTACT:
Megan Kujawa
[email protected]

SOURCE Home Care Pulse

Also from this source

Cressey & Company Announces Bud Meadows as Chief Executive Officer of Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse Acquires Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.