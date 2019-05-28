HCP to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2019 Investor Conference
May 28, 2019, 16:15 ET
IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) announced today that its President and CEO, Tom Herzog, along with other members of its senior management team, will present at Nareit's REITweek 2019 Investor Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.
The presentation is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. To access the webcast, click here, or you can find the webcast details on our website at http://ir.hcpi.com/events. A replay of the event will be available for 90 days.
About HCP
HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.
Contact
Andrew Johns
Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
(949) 407-0400
