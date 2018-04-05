HCP to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (International). The conference ID number is 0310687. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.hcpi.com under Investor Relations. Through May 18, 2018, an archive of the webcast will be available on HCP's website and a telephonic replay can be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering conference ID number 10118904.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

Contact

Andrew Johns

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

(949) 407-0400

