HCP to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) is scheduled to report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. HCP will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 4351219. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.hcpi.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on HCP's website through August 1, 2020, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through August 16, 2019, by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10132487.

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

