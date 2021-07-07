HCPLive® Welcomes Three New Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

As part of a joint effort, HCPLive® will work with partners to share exclusive information and improve patient outcomes. Tweet this

The new partners are:

Ctrl M Health is an innovative digital health company that specializes in revolutionizing care for individuals affected by headaches and migraines. Developed in collaboration with the Jefferson Headache Center, the company provides digital and mobile access to integrated health and wellness solutions for comprehensive health management.

is an innovative digital health company that specializes in revolutionizing care for individuals affected by headaches and migraines. Developed in collaboration with the Jefferson Headache Center, the company provides digital and mobile access to integrated health and wellness solutions for comprehensive health management. The Vitiligo Research Foundation is a nonprofit committed to curing vitiligo. Through fast-tracked medical research, funding, support, and education, it is constantly working toward achieving its goal of ending the suffering of the millions of people who are affected by vitiligo.

is a nonprofit committed to curing vitiligo. Through fast-tracked medical research, funding, support, and education, it is constantly working toward achieving its goal of ending the suffering of the millions of people who are affected by vitiligo. The International Pain Foundation (iPain) is an indispensable resource for everyone with chronic pain. Guided by a commitment to excellence, leadership, and patient empowerment, iPain provides comprehensive learning tools, awareness projects with worldwide impact, a social network for pain patients, and access to the care they need to mitigate pain.

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers, for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, HCPLive® will work with the partners to share exclusive information and improve patient outcomes.

For the full list of HCPLive® SAP partners, click here.

About HCPLive®

HCPLive® is a comprehensive clinical news and information portal that provides physicians and other health care professionals with up-to-date specialty- and disease-specific resources to help them deliver better care to patients. Readers have access to breaking news, video interviews with physician experts, in-depth conference coverage, finance and practice management updates, insights and analysis from physician contributors and other resources. HCPLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

HCPLive®Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-250-4365

[email protected]

SOURCE HCPLive