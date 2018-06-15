HCR ManorCare Honors 2018 First-Quarter National Champion of Caring

2018 First-Quarter Champion Announced

"I am pleased to announce that our 2018 first-quarter HCR ManorCare Champion of Caring is Maria Moors, receptionist at ManorCare Health Services in Venice, Florida," said David Parker, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "I commend her for exemplifying what we strive for from all our employees in being helpful, caring and responsive to the needs of our patients and residents." With a smile on her face and a smile in her voice, Maria has been ManorCare – Venice's first and best impression for all those who enter the center for over 10 years. From the delivery guy to referral sources, she makes people entering feel as if they are part of a family. Her smile and positive energy are even sensed over the phone. Coworkers describe her as vivacious, dependable, energetic and compassionate. Family members note that she has a special talent for relating to people, making you smile, even on the hardest of days. Maria takes to memory every patient, family member, staff member and community partner, showing attentiveness well beyond her receptionist duties. Her warm greetings have led to an enviable number of positive Care Line calls.

Maria was chosen from among finalists representing each of HCR ManorCare's seven operating divisions. Each of the finalists had already distinguished her- or himself by being chosen a Divisional Champion of Caring from among thousands of employees. Divisional finalists not chosen as the national champion in the past three quarters joined seven new divisional finalists in the selection pool for the 2018 first quarter. The seven new finalists for the first quarter were:

Yvonne Cunningham , Resident Caregiver/Med Tech, Arden Courts of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania





, Resident Caregiver/Med Tech, of Molly Hornaman , Physical Therapy Assistant, ManorCare Health Services – Aberdeen, South Dakota





, Physical Therapy Assistant, ManorCare Health Services – Stephanie Jenkins , Social Services Designee, ManorCare Health Services – Davenport, Iowa





, Social Services Designee, ManorCare Health Services – Sandy Millovich , Personal Care Med Tech, ManorCare Health Services – Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania





, Personal Care Med Tech, ManorCare Health Services – Anthony Neiswonget, LPN Supervisor, Heartland of Uptown Westerville, Ohio





Edelo Othelo, CNA, Heartland Health Care Center – Fort Myers, Florida





Susan Richards, RN Care Transition Nurse, Heartland Hospice of Brunswick, Georgia

Each of our finalists had the qualities we were looking for in an HCR ManorCare Champion of Caring. We congratulate Maria, our 2018 first-quarter HCR ManorCare Champion of Caring, and also her peer finalists. All are proven winners.

The HCR ManorCare health care family comprises locations that are leading providers of short-term, post-acute services and long-term care. More than 50,000 caregivers nationwide provide quality care for patients and residents through a network of nearly 500 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, memory care communities, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and hospice and home health care agencies. These locations operate primarily under the respected Heartland, ManorCare Health Services and Arden Courts names.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcr-manorcare-honors-2018-first-quarter-national-champion-of-caring-300666968.html

SOURCE HCR ManorCare