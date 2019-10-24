HCR ManorCare Honors 2019 Third-Quarter National Champion of Caring

2019 Third-Quarter Champion Announced "I am proud to announce that our 2019 third-quarter HCR ManorCare Champion of Caring is Karen Cleveland-Herron, volunteer coordinator at Heartland Hospice of Shawnee, Oklahoma," said David Parker, president of HCR. "Karen's ability to organize an extraordinary team of volunteers continually provides the care our patients need and deserve along their end-of-life journey." For her nearly 16 years at Heartland Hospice of Shawnee, Karen's devotion to patients and families has been recognized by all who have had the pleasure of interacting with her. She has recruited volunteers with sign language proficiency to assist patients who are hearing-impaired. She has put together a volunteer team to assist with birthday parties, another for nail polishing and yet another that sends out cards of encouragement to patients. Most impressive is her caring for veterans. She has assembled a volunteer team that visits patients when admitted and presents them with a pin and certificate, thanking them for their service. Another part of her veterans program includes presentation of the service flags of each branch of the military and folding of the American flag, which occurs seven times a year. Her caring extends to co-workers, as well, such as leading efforts to assist fellow employees in need, all the while living the company's core values.

Karen was chosen from among finalists representing each of HCR ManorCare's five operating divisions. Each of the finalists had already distinguished her- or himself by being chosen a Divisional Champion of Caring from among thousands of employees. Divisional finalists not chosen as the national champion in the previous three quarters joined five new divisional finalists in the selection pool for the 2019 third quarter. The four new finalists for the third quarter in addition to Karen were:

Tammy Burns, CNA/Activities Assistant at Heartland Health Care Center – Greenville East, South Carolina



Andrea Ordonez, Medical Records Assistant at ManorCare Health Services – Hemet, California



Carol Patterson, Resident Caregiver at Arden Courts of Monroeville, Pennsylvania



Brittany Woodward, Nurse Supervisor at ManorCare Health Services – Pottsville, Pennsylvania

Each of our finalists had the qualities we were looking for in an HCR ManorCare Champion of Caring. We congratulate Karen, our 2019 third-quarter HCR ManorCare Champion of Caring, and each of her peer finalists. All exhibit the qualities of champion caregivers.

