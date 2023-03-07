HCR Wealth Advisors Releases Inheritor's Guide, Detailing Actionable Steps to Take After Receiving a Financial Windfall

In addition, Managing Director Michelle Katzen was honored with awards in the Los Angeles Times and Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCR Wealth Advisors (HCR), a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm known for focusing on all aspects of their clients' financial well-being, recently announced the release of their Inheritor's Guide, an educational resource and comprehensive report designed to help inheritors and others who have come into sudden wealth determine what to do and what not to do after receiving a financial windfall.

"Receiving an inheritance or any form of sudden money can be a blessing in your life, but it usually comes with sadness and grief, and often with headaches and challenges," said Greg Heller, Founder and CEO of HCR Wealth Advisors. "If you're not careful and don't manage the funds properly, it's easy to let an inheritance go to waste or not be used to its full potential."

HCR crafted the guide with the financial health and debt prevention of inheritors in mind. Key points, such as establishing and/or reviewing your estate plan, remaining employed, paying off high interest rate debt, not immediately loaning money to loved ones, and more are included in the guide, along with additional salient advice. Individuals who have come into an inheritance or any form of sudden money and are looking for helpful information on how to utilize a windfall to its full potential are encouraged to download the guide.

"Financial planning can be initially daunting in novel situations, such as receiving an unexpected financial boon, and it is our honor as a trusted advisor and partner to step in and offer practical advice that is needed to navigate unfamiliar waters," added Heller. "Our guide is an easy-to-digest, readymade educational resource for inheritors who have concerns such as how to address being charitable with family and maintaining privacy where newfound wealth is attached."

To download the Inheritor's Guide from HCR Wealth Advisors and watch an accompanying educational video, please click here.

MICHELLE KATZEN HONORED IN LOS ANGELES-BASED PUBLICATIONS

Michelle Katzen , CFP®, CDFA®, Managing Director at HCR, was recently honored in multiple Los Angeles-based publications, including being named a "Women of Influence" in Finance in the annual list published by the Los Angeles Business Journal, for the second year in a row.

"With 2023 well underway, and businesses and individuals focused intently on financial stability, sustainability and protecting the bottom line, finance professionals are more essential than ever," noted the editorial team at the Los Angeles Business Journal. "There are some particularly stellar trusted advisors in the LA region – who happen to be women – and we've listed some of the very best of them here. These are the women we chose to recognize for exceptional leadership, knowledge, skill and achievements across the full spectrum of financial responsibility."

The Los Angeles Business Journal highlighted 46 individual financial advisors in their 2023 list, focusing on how these professionals contribute to the financial services industry and the Los Angeles community. The article notes that the professionals featured did not pay to be included, and that their profiles were drawn from nomination materials submitted to the Los Angeles Business Journal. Those selected for inclusion were reviewed by the editorial department and chosen based on a demonstration of impact made on the profession and in the community.

To learn more about the selection criteria and see the full "Women of Influence" list in the Los Angeles Business Journal, please click here. To see Michelle Katzen's award profile, please click here.

In addition, Katzen was named a finalist for the 2022 Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Awards . The awards recognize the accomplishments of formidable women from corporations and nonprofit organizations throughout California.

The 2022 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank, was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 18, 2022. The nominees were submitted by their colleagues and close acquaintances for demonstrating significant success within the last two years. The awards were broken into 12 categories, and the judges evaluated contributions and leadership within the nominee's network, from the business world to their communities and places of work. Finalists were invited to attend the forum and awards ceremony and were also featured in the November 2022 Inspirational Women issue, where Katzen's highlights and achievements were featured for readers.

To learn more about the Inspirational Women Awards and see all of the winners and finalists, please click here. To read Katzen's feature in the magazine, please click here. For more information about Katzen, please click here .

ABOUT HCR WEALTH ADVISORS

Established in 1988, HCR Wealth Advisors provides financial planning, investment management, and other financial services from its Los Angeles location. In addition to creating investment portfolios, the team of experienced fiduciaries focuses on all aspects of clients' financial well-being, helping to develop tax strategies, create retirement plans, and provide estate planning assistance. By providing truly independent comprehensive services, underpinned by extensive experience and a commitment to cultivating lifelong relationships with clients, HCR has proven itself as an exceptional advisor in both life and wealth. Although the firm serves a variety of high-net-worth individuals and families, HCR specializes in serving business owners, divorcees, pre-retirees, athletes, and figures in the entertainment industry. For more information, visit www.HCRWealth.com .

