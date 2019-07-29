HCS Renewable Energy Featured on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

"Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features hundreds of companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."

The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year — enough to power 2.28 million average American homes. This increase in installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30% investment tax credit (ITC) steps down to 26% next year. "While an extension to the ITC would show commitment to addressing climate change and continued market stability, we expect the momentum to continue within the utility scale sector, regardless of house leaders appetite to reboot the ITC," said Ron Nickelson, president of HCS Renewable Energy. "Leading utilities and corporations had begun crowding into large solar energy projects as profit scenarios grew compelling, many investors see the solar complex shifting from an erratic, heavily subsidized sector toward a maturing industrial growth market with more predictable cash flow and profitability profile."

The emerging energy storage market will also influence solar installations going forward. In markets that encourage grid service applications like time-of-use (TOU) shifting, self-consumption and backup power, battery systems paired with solar arrays are attractive options for home and business owners looking to save costs. Solar Power World included the first Solar+Storage Installer sublist in the 2019 Top Solar Contractors edition in recognition of solar installers' early efforts at coupling the two technologies for customers. As solar projects increasingly include storage, and microgrid installations grow in popularity, HCS Renewable construction and skilled trade crews stand prepared for these exciting new projects.

HCS Renewable Energy employs 650 workers who installed 640 MW of solar power in 2018. Since its founding in 2016, the company has installed 1.5 GW of solar. The company supports civil, mechanical and electrical contractors nationwide.

"Being ranked the No. 1 Solar Installation Subcontractor in the country is very exciting," Nickelson said. "HCS Renewable Energy is proud of our leadership role, providing on-demand labor solutions to over 60 percent of the Utility-Scale Projects nationwide, our construction and skilled trade professionals are the best in the industry. Thank you to our partners, our clients and our amazing team for another very successful year."

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

HCS Renewable Energy is the fastest-growing staffing subcontractor within utility solar — focused 100 percent on utility-scale, ground-mount solar projects. We concentrate on the North American solar industry with an emphasis on developers, general contractors, subcontractors and facilities managers working on commercial, industrial and institutional renewable energy projects.

