HCS Renewable Energy's Ron L. Nickelson Joins Board Of Directors Of The Texas Solar Power Association

"The Texas Solar Power Association has been extremely effective in advancing the development of solar electric power generation in Texas. I am very excited to have this opportunity to join the TSPA Board of Directors. Texas has become the second fastest growing solar market in the country with the potential to beat out California for the No. 1 spot," said Nickelson. "Wood Mackenzie, the global energy analyst, recently increased forecasts from 14% to 25% growth in 2019 compared to 2018, with more than 13 GW of installations expected by year's end, a substantial amount of the growth will ultimately be contributed to the incredible growth our industry has experienced in Texas. The next five years are going to be exciting for the Texas Solar Industry."

"We are pleased to welcome Ron Nickelson to the TSPA Board," said TSPA Executive Director, Charlie Hemmeline. "As an industry leader in the construction of large-scale power plants, TSPA will benefit from his unique perspective on labor management and the enthusiasm he brings to the space."

Nickelson is Co-founder, President and COO of HCS Renewable Energy, LLC., a private company based in Georgetown, Texas. HCS Renewable Energy supports the development, construction, operation and maintenance of utility-scale solar and wind power plants nationwide. HCS Renewable Energy was ranked No. 2 Installation Subcontractor Nationwide and No. 1 in their home state of Texas in Solar World Magazines 2018 Top Solar Contractors list.

About HCS Renewable Energy

HCS Renewable Energy has successfully supported the installation 1.5GW of solar power since its founding in 2016. The company supports manufactures, developers, EPC's, general contractors along with civil, mechanical and electrical subcontractors nationwide. For more information about HCS Renewable Energy, visit www.hcsrenewable.com

About TSPA

The Texas Solar Power Association is a statewide industry trade association that promotes the development of solar electric generation in Texas. TSPA membership includes manufacturers, large-scale power plant developers, residential and commercial rooftop integrators, and other Texas companies participating across the full solar photovoltaic supply chain. For more information about TSPA, visit www.txsolarpower.org.

