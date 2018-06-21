HCS to Showcase Healthcare Information Technology Platform at Long Term & Post-Acute Care (LTPAC) Health IT Summit in Washington D.C.

WALL, N.J., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HCS (www.hcsinteractant.com), a leading provider of an all-in-one healthcare information technology platform that is changing the way multi-site providers deliver quality care, while streamlining and consolidating business operations, will be exhibiting at the Long Term & Post-Acute Care (LTPAC) Health IT Summit. This year's summit will take place June 24-26 at the Washington Hilton Hotel, in Washington D.C.

The HCS Interactant platform is comprised of five modules that deliver comprehensive, end-to-end support for the operation and clinical aspects of an organizations healthcare management.

The LTPAC Health IT Summit is the premier health IT conference for executives and information technology leaders from the LTPAC sector, as well as acute care providers, payers, and technology vendors serving the older adult and individuals with chronic conditions throughout the continuum of healthcare.

"The LTPAC HIT Summit is going to be exciting this year with LeadingAge CAST running the event," says Tom Fahey, President and CEO of HCS. "We're looking forward to the great slate of sessions planned and of course discussing how we can help address the challenges facing LTPAC today."

HCS is the proud Health IT partner for numerous long-term and post-acute care organizations which have implemented Interactant at thousands of facilities nation-wide.

HCS staff will be available in the exhibit area at booth #10 to highlight benefits of Interactant and answer any questions. Those interested in attending the LTPAC Health IT Summit to get a first-hand look at HCS Interactant, can register here: http://www.leadingage.org/ltpac-hit-summit.

To learn more about HCS Interactant, visit: http://www.hcsinteractant.com.

About HCS

HCS is a leading provider of an all-in-one healthcare information technology platform that spans electronic health records (EHR), revenue cycle management, financial management, mobility, and business intelligence. In use at over 5,000 LTACH, behavioral health, and senior living facilities, the Interactant platform helps multi-site providers deliver better quality and safety in care while increasing efficiencies and financial performance.

Media Contact:

Joe Bonelli

Phone: 800.524.1038

Email: jbonelli@hcssupport.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcs-to-showcase-healthcare-information-technology-platform-at-long-term--post-acute-care-ltpac-health-it-summit-in-washington-dc-300669623.html

SOURCE HCS

Related Links

http://www.hcsinteractant.com

