HCSS Aerial Named to Top Construction Tech List in CIO Review

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces that HCSS Aerial was selected as one of the Top 20 Most Promising Construction Tech Solution Providers by CIO Review magazine. HCSS Aerial, a drone-based data analytics platform, was chosen for its outstanding job-site mapping and data-visualization features that help clients make more informed and timely decisions.

"Drones are seeing rapid adoption in the heavy civil construction industry as innovative companies use the equipment to transform how they deliver surveying, planning, and worksite data," said J.P. Giometti, Executive Director, Global Strategy and Corporate Development, HCSS. "With HCSS Aerial, our customers can easily track execution progress over time for a project and generate site documentation and reports in hours, not weeks. HCSS is pleased to be recognized for this groundbreaking technology."

With HCSS Aerial, construction companies can collect and visualize data in real time, allowing crews to make cost- and time-saving decisions quickly. The drone helps streamline data collection from the field and automatically generates computerized engineering data and continuous digital project documentation, providing a more accurate reading of work. Clients compare design, schedule, and materials with data collected for more comprehensive project management.

By providing a single source of up-to-date data through the entire lifecycle of assets, HCSS Aerial empowers stakeholders to manage construction sites from planning through execution and maintenance efficiently. Digitizing and automating monitoring, data analysis, and reporting processes reduce direct professional costs by 20%, savings of up to 5% of overall project execution costs, and double project profitability.

