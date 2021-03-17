HCSS Announces Unlimited User Plan for 0.2% (Or Less) of Revenue

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces an Unlimited User Plan that allows construction businesses to empower every employee with HCSS software. The Unlimited User Plan gives any number of users access to HCSS software for estimating, operations, and fleet management for a mere 0.2 percent of revenue or less.

"Previously, anyone that wanted to use an HCSS solution had to have a user license or wait their turn to use the system," says Mike Rydin, CEO of HCSS. "By equipping every employee that needs to use any part of the HCSS solutions suite, every business can be more efficient, collaborative, and data-driven."

The HCSS Unlimited License Plan allows every employee full access to the tools they need to complete the job. Companies never have to ration access to HCSS solutions. No matter how many users and products are added, the cost is always based on a small percentage of revenue. Every person on the team has access to the right tool for the job, improving productivity, decision-making, and efficiency.

Access to the core suite of HCSS suite of software provides benefits in:

Estimating, Bidding, and Planning - Keep the team apprised of any changes in estimates, bids, and plans, so everyone has the information they need. Give everyone a single source of project pipeline information, note storage, important links, pictures, internal dates, and more to keep estimators, divisional managers, and executives from stepping on each other's toes.

- Keep the team apprised of any changes in estimates, bids, and plans, so everyone has the information they need. Give everyone a single source of project pipeline information, note storage, important links, pictures, internal dates, and more to keep estimators, divisional managers, and executives from stepping on each other's toes. Field Operations - Laborers, operators, drivers, office staff, mechanics, flaggers — everyone in a company can benefit from getting instant communications, recording their hours, equipment usage, meter readings, equipment inspections, and safety observations, all of which integrate seamlessly with the rest of the HCSS platform.

- Laborers, operators, drivers, office staff, mechanics, flaggers — everyone in a company can benefit from getting instant communications, recording their hours, equipment usage, meter readings, equipment inspections, and safety observations, all of which integrate seamlessly with the rest of the HCSS platform. Management - Give executives better data for more informed decision-making.

- Give executives better data for more informed decision-making. Safety Management - Everyone responsible for safety in an organization has access to templated safety meetings, JHAs, inspections, and reporting.

- Everyone responsible for safety in an organization has access to templated safety meetings, JHAs, inspections, and reporting. Fleet Maintenance - Communicate data at every step of the process with project managers, foremen, dispatchers, and estimators so that everyone is on the same page.

"HCSS products scale up as needed, allowing businesses to grow and do more with less," adds Rydin. "This plan is giving our customers the opportunity to dream big: Who would you give access to these tools if there were no license limits? What could they do, empowered with the tools and data that cut down on their paperwork, keep them on the same page as the rest of the organization, and give them real-time feedback into how their work impacts the company's goals and profitability? It's already been a game-changer for companies in our industry."

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

