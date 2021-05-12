HCSS CEO Wins Vistage 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces that its CEO, Mike Rydin, has received the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from Vistage. The Lifetime Achievement Award honors long-standing members who see no finish line in their pursuit of world-class.

Vistage Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Mike Rydin, CEO of HCSS

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small to midsize businesses. With a track record of bold decisions benefiting company, community, and beyond, Lifetime Achievement Award winners are a beacon to Vistage peers even as they achieve personal greatness.

Mike Rydin is the founder and CEO of HCSS, the trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet management software for the heavy construction industry since 1986. Formerly a programmer analyst for Raymond International Builders, MD Anderson Cancer hospital, and Amco, Mike also put his programming skills to work developing a dating site through which he found his late wife, Dr. Sophie Rydin. Mike earned his B.A. in Philosophy and his B.S. in Mathematics from Oklahoma State University and has received numerous honors for the unique company he has created, including the 2008 National Center for Employee Ownership's "Innovations in Employee Ownership Award," the 2009 Wall Street Journal's 15 Top Small Workplaces in America acknowledgment, and 14 straight years on the Best Places to Work in Texas list.

"I am honored to be recognized for this prestigious award for building a solid company with a great culture and dedicated employees," said Mike Rydin, CEO of HCSS. "I look forward to the continued growth of the company and its people - the best is yet to come."

"Mike is extremely deserving of The Vistage Lifetime Achievement Award as it signifies his inspiring leadership, business wisdom, and track record of making bold yet sound decisions that benefit the company, employees, and the community," said Robin Stanaland, Vistage Master Chair and CEO/Executive Coach.

About HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners, and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 23,000 members in 20 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families, and communities. The results prove it: Vistage member companies grow 2.2 times faster than average small to midsize U.S. Businesses, according to a 2017 study of Dun & Bradstreet data. Learn more at www.vistage.com.

