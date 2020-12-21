HCSS Hosts Graduation Ceremony for TWU, Where CEO's Late Wife Taught

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, recently opened its 12-acre campus and facilities to host the graduation ceremonies for Texas Women's University (TWU). The university is where the late wife of HCSS's CEO taught.

HCSS Hosted 394 Cars in Drive-Through Graduation

HCSS hosted 394 cars in a drive-through graduation for TWU students in the middle of a storm with high winds and rain. To make it happen, the company pulled a permit for a city event in Sugar Land and had one lane of Eldridge and one lane of W. Airport shut down. HCSS also partnered with the church next door to have a 'staging area' for the cars who drove through the HCSS campus, outfitted with balloon arches, carpeting, and celebratory banners.

Mike Rydin, CEO of HCSS, believes in giving back to the community by hosting events at its three buildings on its 12-acre campus. "We've hosted quite a lot of business and cultural events since the pandemic began because we know we can do it safely," says Rydin. "I know that my wife would be especially pleased with the graduation ceremonies we held for TWU, a place where she gave so much of her time and heart."

The company has recently hosted on campus the Houston Amateur Piano Club, their own HCSS Piano Club, and multiple Vistage groups, an organization of CEOs of smaller companies who meet monthly to help each other with shared business problems. The campus has also accommodated gatherings that could not have happened in any smaller venue, including the celebration of life event for Rydin's late wife, Dr. Sophie Rydin. HCSS' facilities staff is well-trained in ways to conduct events safely for all involved.

"In a world of uncertainty and disruption, we want to be an oasis of normalcy," Rydin says. "We want to be that for our employees, for our customers, and also for our community. It may be a small thing, but when many of us are isolated, it's nice to be able to gather and celebrate certain life-changing events."

ABOUT HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

For More Information contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Office: 770.642.2080 x 214

Cell: 404.421.8497

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

twu-drive-through-graduation-at.jpg

TWU Drive-Through Graduation at HCSS

HCSS Hosted 394 Cars in Drive-Through Graduation

twu-graduate.jpg

TWU Graduate

HCSS Host TWU Drive-Through Graduation Ceremonies

394-cars-participate-in-drive.jpg

394 Cars Participate in Drive-Through Graduation at HCSS

HCSS Believes in Giving Back to the Community

Related Links

HCSS

SOURCE HCSS