HCSS Hosts TWU Houston 2021 Graduation With Drive-Through Event

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces the celebration of the Houston Texas Woman's University (TWU) graduation with a drive-through event at its corporate campus. Graduation was held this past weekend on May 1, 2021.

TWU is the nation's largest university, primarily for women. Texas Woman's University offers degree programs in the liberal arts, nursing, health sciences, the sciences, business, and education. TWU serves the citizens of Texas by graduating more new health professionals than any other university in Texas, offering a liberal arts-based curriculum that prepares students for success, and conducting research that impacts the prevention of several devastating diseases.

"This year's virtual graduation was, in many ways, better than traditional in-person graduations," said Mike Rydin, CEO and Founder of HCSS. "Since everyone who came to celebrate the graduates was in their cars, they were only 10 to 15 feet away from their grads. If this event had taken place in a stadium, you would be watching a faceless stream of gowned figures because of sitting so far away from the graduates."

Other special events occurred as well, such as the Hooding Ceremony recognizing doctoral degree candidates. For TWU doctoral candidates, family members and/or children could hood their graduate. Immediately after hooding, professional photos were taken in front of a backdrop with school officials, with family members included.

Every graduate received a copy of "Live Life Like Sophie Would," a book HCSS has produced to honor Mike Rydin's late wife and encourage the next generation to be lifelong learners, generous spirits, hard workers, and active people. Sophie worked for many years as a professor of Occupational Therapy at TWU and loved to pass on her wisdom to students. She also worked alongside Mike from the beginning of HCSS. Bringing the students to the HCSS campus to celebrate their future success seemed a fitting way to honor Sophie's legacy. Sophie graduated from TWU with a master's degree in Occupational Therapy.

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

