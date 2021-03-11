HCSS Introduces myField Mobile Time Tracking and Engagement App

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, introduces myField, a mobile employee engagement and time tracking solution for heavy construction operations. The easy-to-use mobile solution allows workers to stay on top of their work while in the field or at the job site.

myField Mobile App for Heavy Construction

"HCSS believes in getting tools in the hands of those who need them, whether in the field, office or at the job site," said Rateb Almasri, Manager of Growth, HCSS. "myField empowers workers to document their own hours across various jobs, record safety observations, monitor meter readings and send maintenance requests, improving efficiency and productivity."

HCSS myField is designed for operators, laborers, flaggers, truck drivers, craftsmen, and office personnel. Instead of verbally communicating with the foreman, myField allows crew members to directly clock in or submit their time and information about what they worked on that day. Once submitted, the foreman receives a copy and can review events and times per employee.

The solution can also be used for:

Time Management - Individual time tracking of employees with the ability to log lunches, breaks, and capture signatures.

Equipment Inspections - Perform quick safety inspections on mobile devices.

Cost Code Work - Employees note what they worked on and cost code their work.

Documentation - Quickly capture daily information from easy-to-answer questions.

Safety Observations - Record unsafe conditions with photos, description, and severity.

View My Hours - Employees can view the hours they logged and compare them to what has been approved including pay classes and overtime.

GPS Location - All clock in/out locations are stamped with longitude and latitude.

Maintenance Requests - Submit equipment issues to the shop for immediate review and action.

HCSS myField integrates with the HCSS solutions suite of job management, safety, equipment, and dispatching software.

ABOUT HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

