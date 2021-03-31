HCSS Offers Free Drone Flight Planner App With HCSS Aerial

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces that HCSS Aerial, a drone-based analytics platform, is offering a free smart app - HCSS Aerial: Drone Mission. The app, paired with any drone, captures high-resolution images of construction job sites, analyzes job progress, calculates earthwork volumes, performs safety inspections, and more.

"Our new free, user-friendly application works in conjunction with the main drones available in the market," says JP Giometti, Executive Director, Global Strategy and Corporate Development at HCSS. "The HCSS Aerial app has everything a drone pilot needs to generate more efficiency, maximizing the value of every flight. The app is specifically designed for professional surveying, heavy civil construction, and infrastructure project mapping. HCSS Aerial: Drone Mission allows you to get professional drone images with just a few taps and swipes on your iPad."

The smart app allows companies to set up a fully-automated flight plan to be executed over the length of a construction project for more accurate job site mapping, data visualization, and safety insights. During the flight, you see real-time images and gather data to make more informed decisions. Once back in the office, upload the high-resolution images from the drone's memory card to hcss-aerial.com to analyze photos and data to check your project's progress.

HCSS Aerial: Drone Mission features:

Smart settings for safe and successful missions every time with auto-fly home when the drone, controller, or iPad battery runs low. Maximum distances and flight height ranges can be set. You choose the image resolution and whether you want stationary or motion photos.

Efficient image capture per mission-type available, including:

Grid: Capture images in vertical mode (bird's eye view) within a defined area.

Corridor: Capture images along an elongated path, such as a road or railway, in vertical mode.

Oblique: Capture images at an angle while circling the object of interest; great for 3D modeling.

Easy flight definition

Tap or drag to draw your area of interest on a map, or draw polygons on Google Earth, and then upload the KML/KMZ files to the HCSS Aerial app.



The app determines the drone's flight path within the area based on your settings.



Flight duration, distance, images, and required memory and batteries are auto-calculated to help you prepare for a successful flight.

To download the free app, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hcss-aerial-drone-missions/id1542621582.

ABOUT HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

