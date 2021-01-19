HCSS Solutions Summit: Do More With Less

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces hosting a two-day online virtual seminar packed with insights from thought leaders and industry experts. "Solutions Summit: Do More with Less" will help heavy construction businesses face the toughest challenges and biggest opportunities in 2021.

"Looking ahead into this year, we need to focus on automating manual processes and streamlining operations with digital technologies that help businesses do more with less," said Mike Rydin, CEO of HCSS. "There's a lot of uncertainty in this year for the construction industry. We value our customers and business partners and want to provide valuable information that will help them face that uncertainty, grow their businesses and gain sustainable advantages for this year and beyond."

In the two-day virtual summit, attendees will gain practical advice to grow and improve business. Over 40 speakers will be presenting 18 sessions on topics such as:

Construction Transportation Market and What's Ahead for Infrastructure with the Biden Administration

Massively Reduce Costs by Tracking & Controlling them in Real-Time

5 Tips to Keep Field & Office in Sync and Reduce Rework

What You Must Be Prepared to Do to Diversify Your Business in 2021

The Simple Magic of Planning Ahead: Equipping Foremen to Do More Tomorrow

Put the Data You Already Have to Work Drastically Improving Your Fleet Performance

And much more

Industry leaders from across the heavy construction industry will be presenting at the summit, which takes place on January 27-28, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. CT. To register, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/5bb8584d-13eb-48c0-a569-6ba000e52ba3/register.

ABOUT HCSS

Since 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

