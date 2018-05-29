HCTec And Adventist Health Partner On Innovative EMR Application Managed Services Support Solution

Adventist Health, which operates primarily on a Cerner clinical and revenue cycle platform, has more than 50 ambulatory clinics that also utilize Epic software in the Pacific Northwest. This partnership transfers EMR support operations for the ambulatory clinics to HCTec. "Our application managed services division is on the forefront of this innovative model for EMR support," said HCTec's Founder and President William Bartholomew. "We are excited to begin this new partnership with Adventist Health. Successful relationships and excellent support provided to our numerous other clients was a key differentiator in leading Adventist Health to partner with HCTec."

The managed services agreement with HCTec provides support of EMR application services, maintenance tasks, new clinic builds and future projects. These services are provided through a combination of on-site analysts, trainers, and management, along with remote support from HCTec's Nashville and Atlanta service center locations. "This is a strategic partnership approach for Adventist Health to manage our clinical application stack, including Epic for our ambulatory clinics in an efficient, best practice methodology with HCTec," said Jennifer Stemmler, Adventist Health's IT Innovation and Strategy Leader.

HCTec's Managed Services division provides industry-leading, service level agreement-based application support and maintenance. HCTec's certified and highly-skilled U.S.-based staff deliver healthcare-specific support 24/7. "Our clients come to us because of our deep expertise supporting the major EMR systems in use today," said HCTec's CEO Bill Grana. "Our flexible approach lets us quickly adapt and respond to our customers' ever-changing needs."

About HCTec

HCTec is a KLAS-rated leading provider of hospital IT and revenue cycle workforce optimization solutions including specialized skills staffing, consulting, and managed services. Our solutions help hospitals reduce operating costs, improve quality, and optimize labor forces across a wide range of mission critical clinical and business applications, technical services, and revenue cycle processes.

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in 19 hospitals, more than 280 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers.

