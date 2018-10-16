HCTec Announces Application Managed Services Support Agreement With St. Luke's University Health Network

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCTec, a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, announced today a three-year electronic medical record (EMR) application managed services agreement with St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) in Bethlehem, Pa.

SLUHN operates with Epic as its primary EMR platform. With a recent purchase of three healthcare facilities running a legacy EMR software package, the executive team was faced with either hiring a team of consultants to complete a transition to Epic at the new facilities or trying to utilize their internal IT team for the project.

SLUHN preferred to use their internal resources for the conversion, but the organization needed a partnership solution to accommodate daily EMR support needs. "The managed services model presented by HCTec was much more cost-effective for the health system and enables St. Luke's to bring their newly acquired facilities onto the Epic platform at their own pace," said HCTec Senior Vice President Mitch Buse.

The managed services agreement with HCTec provides support and maintenance services for Epic and related third-party applications from HCTec's Atlanta service center for the existing SLUHN network of hospitals, which enables their internal team to conduct the Epic software implementations and conversions. "We were particularly impressed with HCTec's ability to deliver a large team rapidly," said ACIO of St. Luke's University Health Network Christine Brutschea. "HCTec is providing in-depth reporting to manage the services and maintain our high standard service level agreements (SLAs). This attention to detail helps deliver a support experience that is seamless for our clinicians, team members and other end users," she added.

HCTec's Managed Services division provides industry-leading, SLA-based help desk and application support and maintenance services. Based in Atlanta and Nashville, HCTec's certified and highly-skilled staff deliver healthcare-specific support 24/7. "Our clients come to us because of our deep experience supporting Epic and other third-party software applications," said HCTec Founder William Bartholomew. "Our flexible approach lets us quickly adapt and respond to our customers' ever-changing needs."

About HCTec

HCTec is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions across the full range of clinical and business applications including ERP, technical services and revenue cycle initiatives to some of the largest healthcare networks in the U.S. HCTec provides the highly qualified on-demand human capital, strategy and innovative tools that hospitals need to thrive in an evolving landscape geared to support better patient outcomes. Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, HCTec is privately owned and operated by healthcare industry leaders and technology veterans.

About St. Luke's University Health Network

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 14,000 employees providing services at 10 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient sites. With annual net revenue greater than $2 billion, the Network's service area includes 10 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe and Schuylkill counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, St. Luke's created the region's first and only regional medical school campus. It also operates the nation's longest continuously operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 28 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with 226 residents and fellows. St. Luke's is the only health care system in central-eastern Pennsylvania to earn Medicare's five-star rating (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. In 2018, St. Luke's was named a Top Hospital in the Teaching Hospital category by the Leapfrog Group. It has repeatedly earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from IBM Watson Health (formerly Truven Health Analytics) – six times total and four years in a row including 2018. It has also been cited by IBM Watson Health as a 50 Top Cardiovascular Program. Utilizing the EPIC electronic medical record (EMR) system for both inpatient and outpatient services, the Network is a multi-year recipient of the Most Wired award recognizing the breadth of the SLUHN's information technology applications such as telehealth, online scheduling and online pricing information. St. Luke's is also recognized as one of the state's lowest cost providers.

