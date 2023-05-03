HD Expo 2023: LIXIL Brings Meaningful Bath Design with Stunning Suite Displays

Global enterprise curates three blended collections featuring American Standard®, GROHE® and DXV®

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LIXIL Corporation, global leader and manufacturer of sustainable, innovative, and dependable home solutions headquartered in Tokyo, showcased two vignettes across its portfolio of industry leading brands, American Standard, GROHE and DXV, at the 2023 HD Expo + Conference trade show. Highlighting its hospitality bath collections, LIXIL's Luxury and Upper Mid-Scale exhibits demonstrate a cohesive relationship between design and functionality, calling to leaders and designers within the hospitality industry's outstanding design community.

"We are thrilled to return again to HD Expo this year celebrating the latest trends and innovations in hospitality design," said Gene Barbato, Leader of Brand at (American Standard, GROHE, DXV) LIXIL. "As a global leader in design and innovation, LIXIL is committed to the unique needs of the hospitality industry, delivering a perfect balance of style, quality, and innovation. Our carefully curated selection of products, from our iconic faucets and fixtures to our state-of-the-art shower systems and bath accessories, are designed to elevate the guest experience and leave a lasting impression. We are excited to share our passion for hospitality design with industry professionals and partners at this year's HD Expo."

Embodying the true spirit of the brands – American Standard's unmatched legacy for quality and innovation making life more beautiful, healthier, safer and joyful at home, GROHE's sleek German design and engineering technology which provide exceptional experiences that consistently deliver the Pure Freude an Wasser (Pure Joy of Water), and DXV's timeless design and meticulous craftsmanship that elevate everyday living – LIXIL's presence at HD Expo is centered around two curated bathroom suites, displaying a blend of select products across each brand:

- Luxury Suite Collection:



DXV AT200®LS Dual Flush Elongated SpaLet® Toilet Bidet – The DXV AT200 LS SpaLet bidet toilet provides various automated, easily adjustable functions to cultivate a relaxing spa experience. Advanced features harness the power of technology to keep your room smelling fresh, with air circulation, room refresh deodorizer, and an air shield deodorizer.



GROHE Essence Bathroom Faucet – Available in an array of finishes, the Essence faucet embodies all the elements of precision craftsmanship and design excellence with exclusive GROHE SilkMove® handle operation, and lasting beauty with the durable finishes.



American Standard Spectra Versa® Rain Showerhead – Indulge in the drenching spray of the 11" Rain showerhead that mimics the feeling of rain. With beautiful finishes that are scratch and tarnish resistant, the Spectra+ Rain shower head is easy to clean too, with nozzles that can be easily cleaned from lime and calcium buildup.

- Upper Mid-Scale Suite Collection:



DXV Modulus Shower Base – From the DXV Modulus Collection, the 48" x 36" Solid Surface Shower Base is a bathroom essential, featuring an easy-clean surface that resists buildup, a trench drain that adds to its design appeal, and its smooth, solid surface durability, a dramatic achievement of functional elegance, and breathless style that serves without sacrificing.



GROHE Rainshower Smartactive – Available in an array of finishes, The GROHE Rainshower™ SmartActive Shower Head is a sleek, water-saving design engineered in Germany that promises an unparalleled shower experience. This slim shower head features the innovative GROHE SmartToggle™ lever to easily alternate between three spray functions all while using 30% less water than a standard shower head.

that promises an unparalleled shower experience. This slim shower head features the innovative GROHE SmartToggle™ lever to easily alternate between three spray functions all while using 30% less water than a standard shower head.

American Standard Studio S Collection – Inspired by the cool, modern look of urban spaces, Studio S has details and modern silhouettes that will stand out in the bathroom, creating interest and an aesthetic that's sure to impress.

From May 2-4, 2023, HD Expo attendees can visit the LIXIL showcase to see these vignettes, while gaining insight into quality and transformative designs across the American Standard, GROHE and DXV brand portfolios. For more information, please visit LIXIL.com.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, [as well as specialty brands such as DXV]. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE LIXIL