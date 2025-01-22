HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun Discusses 'Multi-Fuel Future' with Global Leaders in Davos

- Attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 for the third consecutive year

- Participating in the Oil & Gas Governors session and other discussions, focusing on energy transition and transportation cooperation

- Introducing an Intelligent Future Shipyard with AI integration in collaboration with Palantir

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun attended the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 ("Davos Forum") in Davos, Switzerland, where he introduced the future of K-shipbuilding and discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun in a promotional video by the global big data analytics company, Palantir Technologies. (Photo credit: Palantir Technologies)

The Davos Forum serves as a global platform where leaders from politics, business, and academia gather to address and find solutions to pressing global challenges. This year's event, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," takes place from January 20 to 24. Chung's participation marks his third consecutive year at the forum, following his first attendance in 2023.

During the forum, he took part in the Oil & Gas Governors, and Supply Chain & Transport Governors meetings consecutively, focusing on cooperation plans for realizing a Multi-Fuel Future, which includes energy transition and transportation, as well as optimizing the building and operating of Software-Defined Vessels through digital technology.

These two governors' meetings bring together CEOs from leading global companies, including A.P. Moller-Maersk, PSA International, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

Chung also unveiled the blueprint for the Future of Shipyard (FOS) project through a promotional video by the global big data company, Palantir Technologies ("Palantir"). The FOS is an advanced future shipyard that implements digital technologies such as data, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

This video, showcased at Palantir's booth on Davos Promenade, featured interviews with Chung and other HD Hyundai executives. It provided a glimpse of how cutting-edge digital technologies—including collaboration with Palantir—could transform the shipyard of the future.

"For many decades now, HD Hyundai has been leading the world's shipbuilding industry with the most innovative technologies." said Executive Vice Chairman Chung. "(We are) drawing on the latest innovation in AI, digital twins, and so much more to transform our shipyards, unlocking a whole new level of productivity and safety."

Since 2021, HD Hyundai has been driving the digital transformation of its shipbuilding business through the FOS project. This initiative focuses on enhancing on-site productivity using advanced technologies, with the goal of ultimately realizing an Intelligent Autonomous Operating Shipyard with minimal human intervention. HD Hyundai plans to complete the FOS project by 2030, with the goal of achieving a 30% improvement in productivity and a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

SOURCE HD Hyundai