HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Begins Warship Construction in Peru

K-Defense's Entry into Latin America Gains Momentum

Four vessels, including a frigate, officially begin construction at Peru's SIMA Shipyard, with deliveries starting in 2026

Peru's President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Navy leadership attended the launch ceremony

It is a mile stone for K-Defense in Latin America . We will ensure project success through cutting-edge technology and tru st

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 begins, K-Defense's expansion into Latin America has entered a new phase.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) held a launch ceremony for the Peru Warship Project on January 10 at SIMA, a state-run shipyard in Peru.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Peru's SIMA Shipyard held a joint launch ceremony for four warships of three different types on Jan 10 (local time). (Third from the left to right) Joo Won-ho, head of the Naval & Special Ships Business Unit at HD HHI, Gustavo Adriansen Olaya, Prime Minister of Peru, Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, and Walter Astudillo, Minister of Defense of Peru. (PRNewsfoto/HD Hyundai)

The ceremony marked the start of construction for four vessels: a frigate, an offshore patrol vessel, and an amphibious landing ship, which will serve as key strategic assets for the Peruvian Navy. The event included steel-cutting and keel-laying ceremonies, signaling the official commencement of the build.

Peru's President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén Olaya, Defense Minister Walter Astudillo, Navy Commander Luis Jose Polar Figari, and other senior government officials attended the event, alongside Joo Won-ho, head of the Naval & Special Ships Business Unit at HD HHI.

These vessels will be constructed locally at SIMA Shipyard, leveraging HD HHI's advanced design expertise and shipbuilding know-how. The first delivery is scheduled for 2026, with subsequent vessels following.

The Peru Warship Project stems from a defense export contract worth approximately KRW 640.6 billion, awarded to HD HHI in April 2024. The project, achieved through collaboration between the Korean government and private enterprises under the "Team Korea" initiative, is seen as a model case for K-Defense's global expansion.

"This marks a very important milestone in the history of Peru's shipbuilding industry," said Peru's President Dina Boluarte. "We expect this project with HD HHI to promote the modernization of the Peruvian Navy and contribute to the nation's economic growth."

"This ceremony marks the beginning of K-Defense's entry into Latin America," said Joo Won-ho, head of the Naval & Special Ships Business Unit at HD HHI. "We are committed to driving this project to success through technological excellence and trust, strengthening defense cooperation between Korea and Peru."

In a move to deepen bilateral defense collaboration, HD HHI, in partnership with the University of Ulsan, will host 12 Peruvian SIMA shipyard engineers for a two-week Naval Architecture Training Program starting January 13. The company also plans to enhance local shipbuilding capabilities by expanding cooperation with Peruvian equipment suppliers.

Looking ahead, HD HHI aims to establish a global network of defense hubs through its Pan-Pacific Belt Vision. This strategy involves forming partnerships, building localized ship construction systems, and standardizing technology transfer packages across key regions, including Peru, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

