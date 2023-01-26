HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $66.1 Billion by 2035 with a 33.4% CAGR

Jan 26, 2023, 13:20 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market By Service Type, By Vehicle Type, By Usage Type, By Solution, By Level of Automation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market," the HD map for autonomous vehicles market will reach a value of $3.7 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $66.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2025 to 2035.
The concept of HD map for autonomous vehicles is typically attributed to the maps that are particularly built for self-driving purposes of autonomous vehicles and are usually called as High-Definition Maps (HD Maps). HD maps have information presented in layers. The data in each layer varies depending on the company that produces the map. It is expected that HD maps will also provide advertising services, which will be the key revenue-generating segment for HD maps companies.
Moreover, the next generation of autonomous driving technology requires higher quality and more detailed map content to support sensor data and guarantee driver safety and comfort. To achieve this, autonomous vehicles are expected to rely on a combination of artificial intelligence, sensors, and digital maps. It allows them to see around curves, through fog, and over large vehicles blocking the vision of sensors.
For instance, in October 2019, NavInfo Co., Ltd. further developed its map production and distribution technologies by launching FastMap 3.0, the 3rd generation platform for map production and distribution system. It used modern technologies, such as big data mining and artificial intelligence technology to allow for accurate map production.
In addition, the HD map for autonomous vehicles market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the demand for accurate navigation and adoption of autonomous vehicles for car renting services. Furthermore, companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2021, Waymo LLC partnered with Google Inc., a leading software development company to launch the Waymo One service, which allowed allow users to book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the Google Maps app. The service was first offered in the East Valley of Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.
Factors such as rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles, growing importance of HD map for safe autonomous driving, and advancement in 5G technology supplement the growth of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market. However, high cost associated with technology and limited standardization in HD maps are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, growth in connected infrastructure and improved road regulations and rise in investments in mapping technology create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This study presents analytical depiction of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.
- The overall HD map for autonomous vehicles market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
- The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market with a detailed impact analysis.
- The current HD map for autonomous vehicles market is quantitatively analyzed from 2025 to 2035 to benchmark the financial competency.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
Key Market Segments
By Service Type
- Mapping
- Localization
- Updates Maintenance
- Advertisement
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
By Usage Type
- Personal Mobility
- Commercial Mobility
By Solution
- Cloud-Based
- Embedded
By Level of Automation
- Level 2
- Level 3
- Level 4
- Level 5
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Autonavi
- Baidu
- Civil Maps
- DeepMap
- Dynamic Map Platform
- Esri
- HERE Technologies
- Mapbox
- Momenta
- NavInfo
- Navmii
- The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.
- TomTom International BV
- Waymo LLC
- Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.
- Zenrin Co., Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: HD MAP FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE
CHAPTER 5: HD MAP FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
CHAPTER 6: HD MAP FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES MARKET, BY USAGE TYPE
CHAPTER 7: HD MAP FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES MARKET, BY SOLUTION
CHAPTER 8: HD MAP FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES MARKET, BY LEVEL OF AUTOMATION
CHAPTER 9: HD MAP FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
