HD Nursing Affiliate Health Sense Ai Acquires Prevention Plus, Owner of the Braden Scale©

BENTON, Ark., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Sense Ai Inc., an affiliate of HD Nursing LLC, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Prevention Plus LLC, developer and owner of the Braden Scale©, the assessment tool used globally for predicting pressure ulcers and skin injuries. HD Nursing will be the sole licensor of the Braden Scale© going forward and will soon be releasing new product enhancements and product extensions including one specifically designed for the ICU.

The developers of the scale, Dr. Barbara Braden and Dr. Nancy Bergstrom, have joined HD Nursing's Advisory Board to assist the company in rolling out the Braden-Hester Pressure Injury Prevention Program© in the second quarter of 2021. The Braden Scale© is now incorporated into the program and is the featured assessment tool used to predict potential risk of injury. The Braden-Hester Care Plans© will offer a set of comprehensive interventions that are fully supported with training and education modules to prevent pressure injuries. The program, combined with HD Nursing's proprietary data analytics platform, SenseAi©, will assist each client to make sense of actionable data designed to improve performance and sustain financial and quality gains. The Braden-Hester Pressure Injury Prevention Program© will soon be available for complete integration into the Electronic Health Record and will utilize the same evidence-based framework used in HD Nursing's Falls Prevention Program©.

Dr. Braden, co-creator of the tool, said: "I am extremely excited and grateful to turn over the Braden Scale© and our other intellectual property over to Dr. Amy Hester and the HD Nursing clinical leadership team. I feel confident the legacy of the Braden Scale© will be both protected and enhanced due to HD Nursing and Health Sense Ai's ability to bring together science, technology and data analytics unlike any other patient safety provider."

Fellow co-creator Dr. Bergstrom added: "There is no better organization in the world to hand over the keys to our life's work to protect, preserve and expand upon collective efforts to safely protect patients than Health Sense Ai and HD Nursing. We are grateful for 40 years of support for our research. We are thankful for the generosity of funding agencies, study participants, hospital and nursing home staff, research team members, university students and colleagues, as well as those health care professionals around the globe who've implemented the Braden Scale© in their practice to protect those for whom they cared. Barbara and I are looking forward to working with Dr. Hester to continue our thought leadership in the world of pressure injury prevention."

HD Nursing CEO and Health Sense Ai President Dr. Amy Hester said: "We are thrilled with the opportunity to incorporate this gold standard prediction tool into our newly developed Braden-Hester Pressure Injury Prevention Program©. I am honored and look forward to working with both Dr. Braden and Dr. Bergstrom to further improve patient outcomes relating to pressure injuries. The stars were most certainly aligned for this acquisition to take place at an ideal time as we roll out our pressure injury program alongside our existing HD Falls Prevention Program© to both acute care and assisted living providers."

HD Nursing's mission and vision for transforming fall and pressure injury prevention within health care is visible in its results-driven success at the patient, population, hospital and system level. HD Nursing is committed to patient safety and advancing nursing and interdisciplinary clinical competencies and skills.

About HD Nursing LLC

HD Nursing is a patient safety solution provider that combines predictive science, technology and data analytics to deliver individualized patient care. Offering fall risk assessment and pressure injury prevention tools that have been validated in the Electronic Health Record (EHR), HD Nursing's Fall and Pressure Injury Prevention programs are comprehensive, evidence-based approaches to reduce patient falls and injuries from falls, as well as pressure injuries. The HD Nursing falls solutions are employed by leading health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, HD Programs focus on fall prevention, pressure injury prevention, early mobility and safe patient handling, showcasing HD Nursing's dedication to improving multiple patient safety initiatives across the continuum of care. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD Nursing has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, which are essential in its constant pursuit of excellence in patient safety and care.

About Health Sense Ai Inc.

Health Sense Ai Inc. is an affiliate of HD Nursing with its primary purpose to create and establish a unique repository of intellectual property assets that are focused on enhancing patient safety and improving patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care.

