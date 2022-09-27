HD NURSING AFFILIATE HEALTH SENSE AI RELEASES NEW UPDATED BRADEN SCALE II© AND TOOLKIT

Nearly 18 months after acquiring the Braden Scale©, prominent patient safety solutions company releases updated assessment tools to reduce pressure injuries, a $28B annual cost to U.S. hospitals

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Sense Ai Inc., an affiliate of HD Nursing LLC, announced today it has released an enhanced version of the original Braden Scale©, called the Braden Scale II© and Toolkit. Released in 1988, the original Braden Scale© is an assessment tool used globally for predicting pressure ulcers, now called pressure injuries. The new Braden Scale II© and Toolkit is the most current tool available. Taxonomy has changed since 1988 and the language was modernized to be congruent with current practice standards. The tool was also updated to add clarity to the scoring sections, and the content within the sections was modified to provide clarity for accuracy in scoring. In addition, the Braden Scale II© includes a Toolkit to further support education model and scoring accuracy.

Dr. Amy Hester, CEO of HD Nursing, stated: "Coming out of COVID-19, it was the right time to refresh and update what has been the gold standard in pressure injury risk assessment the past 30+ years. Nurses and caregivers will now be able to score their patients more accurately and provide each patient an enhanced level of care." In addition to Dr. Hester's efforts, Drs. Barbara Braden and Nancy Bergstrom provided extremely valuable input on the update to the scale and education toolkit and training module.

Pressure injuries continue to be one of the largest and most problematic hospital-acquired conditions that acute care operators struggle with. The Joint Commission estimates more than 2.5 million injuries occur annually, resulting in 60,000 patient deaths and $28 billion in costs to U.S. hospitals.

Kent Barkouras, Health Sense Ai president, stated: "We are now licensing the Braden Scale II© and Toolkit directly to health care providers in the U.S. and globally. We are pleased to announce the nation's largest acute care provider, HCA Healthcare, recently licensed the Braden Scale II© and Toolkit with plans to deploy the new content systemwide. Additionally, the company has executed new long-term license agreements with other hospitals, health systems, home health and hospice providers, all of which were previously utilizing the original Braden Scale©."

The company's commitment to the development and inclusion of the education Toolkit was critically important. It includes a glossary which helps support inter-rater reliability by creating working definitions for each subscale score and eliminates any confusion in how a nurse will assess and score the risk in each subscale. It includes a 30-minute education training module designed to be used as self-directed learning for new hires, travel nurses, annual or remedial education on how to use the Braden Scale II©.

The company is incorporating the new Braden Scale II© and Toolkit into its newly developed Braden-Hester Pressure Injury Prevention Program©. The goal is to deliver enhanced levels of care to prevent pressure injuries in many health care settings.

Hester further asserted: "I believe we have hit the nail on the head with the release of the Braden Scale II© and Toolkit, and we are continuing the refinement of pressure injury prediction tools for intensive care patients as we validate the soon to be released Braden Scale II for ICU©."

HD Nursing and Health Sense Ai's collective mission and vision for transforming fall and pressure injury prevention within health care is visible in its results-driven success at the patient, population, hospital and system level. The companies are committed to patient safety and advancing nursing and interdisciplinary clinical competencies and skills. The company offers the ability to license the tool and educational materials at www.bradenscale.com.

About Health Sense Ai Inc.

Health Sense Ai Inc. is an affiliate of HD Nursing with its primary purpose to create and establish a unique repository of intellectual property assets that are focused on enhancing patient safety and improving patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care. In addition to the Braden Scale II© and Toolkit, the company has recently made additional investments in digital health care and AI, thermal imaging technologies, and patient safety products. The company has redesigned and introduced a new "Made in America" bedside fall mat, called the Performance Mat© to better serve nurses and caregivers in both acute and skilled nursing environments. The mat is available for sale and distribution in the U.S. and Canada via www.curbellmedical.com. For more detailed information on the mat visit www.performancemat.com.

About HD Nursing LLC

HD Nursing is a patient safety solution provider that combines predictive science, technology and data analytics to deliver individualized patient care. Offering fall risk assessment and pressure injury prevention tools that have been validated in the Electronic Health Record (EHR), HD Nursing's Fall and Pressure Injury Prevention programs are comprehensive, evidence-based approaches to reduce patient falls and injuries from falls, as well as pressure injuries. The HD Nursing falls solutions are employed by leading health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, HD Programs focus on fall prevention, pressure injury prevention, early mobility and safe patient handling showcasing HD Nursing's dedication to improving multiple patient safety initiatives across the continuum of care. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD Nursing has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, which are essential in its constant pursuit of excellence in patient safety and care. For more information on HD Nursing visit www.hdnursing.com.

