HD Nursing Names Dr. Amy Hester Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer

"I am thrilled with becoming the CEO and will be diligently working to advance our service offerings into the acute and non-acute care settings," Dr. Hester stated. "Our clinical team at HD Nursing has been busy the past several years developing new content to roll out and further support our clients' needs as they expand their reach to further support the patient populations they serve. We've recently completed a re-brand of our entire service offering in order to expand our sales and marketing efforts so we can deliver our clinical solutions to health systems across the country."

In the Fall 2020 the company will also be rolling out an expansive comprehensive database development project that should enhance HD Nursing's ability to demonstrate sustainability of its programs through enhanced visualizations and analytics of programmatic data. This project will also allow members of the HD Collaborative new opportunities for benchmarking patient safety outcomes on a national level with others who use the same clinical content allowing for more apples-to-apples comparisons.

Dr. Patricia Quigley, Nurse Consultant, former Associate Director of the VISN 8 Patient Safety Center and Associate Chief for Nursing Research at the James A. Haley VA, has collaborated with Dr. Hester for the past decade. In 2016, Dr. Quigley became chair of HD Nursing's Clinical Advisory Council and consults on clinical and research program opportunities. Committed to advancing adoption of HD Nursing within the health care industry, Dr. Quigley stated: "It has been an absolute pleasure to work side by side with Dr. Hester over the past five years. Dr. Hester has consistently demonstrated her integrated clinical, scientific, and business executive acumen to continue to spread the dominant evidence-based comprehensive fall and injury prevention program within the country. Dr. Hester is integrating specialized patient safety approaches for patient populations within and across the entire spectrum of health care settings. I offer my sincere congratulations to Dr. Amy Hester."

The company's mission and vision for transforming fall and pressure injury prevention within health care is visible in its results-driven success at the patient, population, hospital and system level. HD Nursing is committed to continue to champion advancing nursing and interdisciplinary clinical competencies and skills essential to ensuing patient safety.

For additional information on HD Nursing please visit www.hdnursing.com.

About HD Nursing

HD Nursing is the dominant patient safety solution that combines predictive analytics with individualized fall and fall injury prevention patient care. Offering the only fall risk tool validated in the electronic medical record, and a program that is a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to reduce patient falls and injuries, the HD Nursing falls solution is employed by leading health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, new HD Programs in Community Fall Prevention, Early Mobility, Safe Patient Handling, and Pressure Injury Prevention showcase HD's dedication to improving multiple patient safety initiatives across the continuum of care. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD Nursing has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, which are essential in its constant pursuit of excellence as a national leader in patient safety.

Contact: Jeff Haney

[email protected]

Office: (702) 385-7300

Cell: (702) 538-6117

SOURCE HD Nursing

Related Links

http://www.hdnursing.com

