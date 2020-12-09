HD Nursing Selects Infogain To Develop Sense AI, its New Patient Safety Database Application

BENTON, Ark., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Nursing has partnered with Infogain, a leading provider of technology solutions, to design, develop and build a secured database application, called SenseAI, to significantly enhance the service levels to the company's acute care customers. Over the past year, HD Nursing researched and reviewed many top database developers that specialize in securely handling health care data. The company selected Infogain due to several key factors. One of the project's core objectives was to enhance the ability to reliably collect, securely store, and properly analyze large amounts of data coming in from hundreds of thousands of input points in a variety of health care settings. Another core objective was to be able to manage the entire application internally. This project was a major initiative spearheaded by HD Nursing's Director of Clinical Operations, Erin Bush.

"Infogain quickly demonstrated their expertise in healthcare and willingness to listen to our various needs. With HD Nursing adopting Azure services, our SenseAI database application is now more secure than ever behind advanced firewalls," Bush said. "Azure Databases have now equipped us with the ability to function without any downtime, threat of data loss or machine failure with its Availability Sets. With functionality added from Power BI we are now able to provide our clients with more accurate and dynamic data insights, offering client-specific dashboards and real-time data visualizations. As we move forward, we will be exploring additional avenues including data mining, machine learning and analytics through various platforms to provide deeper insights into our data so our customers can learn and continuously improve on their clinical processes."

HD Nursing's mission and vision for transforming fall and pressure injury prevention within health care is visible in its results-driven success at the patient, population, hospital and system level. HD Nursing is committed to continue to champion advancing nursing and interdisciplinary clinical competencies and skills essential to ensuring patient safety.

Dr. Amy Hester, HD Nursing's CEO, said: "Data fidelity and security are two critical components of ensuring that decisions are well founded, and information is reliable, safe, secure and accessible. Partnering with Infogain will ensure we serve our clients with confidence in both fidelity and security, which is important for the health care systems we serve."

Dr. Vikas Budhiraja, Vice President – Healthcare & Life Sciences at Infogain, said: "We are thrilled to partner with HD Nursing to design and develop the SenseAI application. Our collaboration with HD Nursing showcases Infogain's product development expertise and commitment to delivering value to our customers serving the health care sector while improving the quality of care to many different patient populations."

Dr. Hester added: "Having immediate access to live data at our fingertips, coupled with being able to visualize the performance level of care, including improving patient outcomes in a variety of patient populations, will allow HD Nursing to continue to deliver both data and results-driven success. This solution will also allow us to be much more nimble in enhancing the science of patient safety as we continually monitor and develop current and future predictive analytic platforms that serve as the backbone of our approach to driving the right interventions and technologies to the right patients at the right time."

SenseAI is scheduled to be completed and go live on January 1, 2021.

For additional information on HD Nursing please visit www.hdnursing.com. For additional information on Infogain please visit www.infogain.com.

About HD Nursing

HD Nursing is the dominant patient safety solution that combines predictive analytics with individualized fall and fall injury prevention patient care. Offering the only fall risk assessment tool validated in the electronic medical record, and a program that is a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to reduce patient falls and injuries, the HD Nursing falls solution is employed by leading health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, new HD Programs in Community Fall Prevention, Pressure Injury Prevention, Early Mobility and Safe Patient Handling showcase HD Nursing's dedication to improving multiple patient safety initiatives across the continuum of care. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD Nursing has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, which are essential in its constant pursuit of excellence as a national leader in patient safety.

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley-based company with digital platform and software engineering expertise in the technology, health care, insurance, travel, and retail industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation and delivery of digital engagement systems and platforms. Infogain engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives using technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. A ChrysCapital portfolio company and Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, London, Poland, Dubai, India, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

