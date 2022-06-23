HD NURSING SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES THERMAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPER

Company set to release a new innovative camera combining AI with thermal imaging to alert medical staff of potential safety events to further reduce patient falls and pressure injuries

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Sense Ai Inc. (HSAi), an affiliate of HD Nursing LLC, announced today it has acquired a majority interest in Envision Analytics Inc. (EA), an innovative developer of a new thermal imaging device that uses Artificial Intelligence to monitor and detect a variety of specific patient movements to further prevent falls and pressure injuries.

EA has a unique portfolio of intellectual property including patents and technologies that will enable clinicians to monitor patients using advanced, privacy-preserving technologies to drive better outcomes related to falls and pressure injuries.

Kent Barkouras, president of HSAi, said: "While no one was fully prepared for the changes brought by the pandemic, we were properly positioned to leverage our proprietary database, SenseAi, to combine and utilize new technologies to simultaneously provide the continuance of quality care at the frontlines for both falls and pressure injury prevention. Our R&D teams are in the process of developing a superb product unrivaled in patient monitoring today."

Current technologies rely on video monitoring that requires a staff member to continually watch for patient movements that indicate a patient is attempting a bed or chair exit, which could result in a fall. EA's technology is privacy preserving and requires no extra staff or sitters by continuously monitoring patients, which will alert care aides of a potential safety event so they can provide timely assistance to assure the patient gets the assistance they need. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated there is a demand and need for new technologies to better monitor patients while creating health care worker efficiencies that drive additional economic benefits.

HD Nursing CEO Dr. Amy Hester said: "We are thrilled with completing this acquisition. We plan to roll out this new innovative product in early 2023. Current camera systems have a variety of limitations. Our technology and product teams examined each one of them and sufficiently addressed all of these with this new camera system. With nurse staffing resources becoming increasingly scarce, our product will enable nurses to provide quality clinical care instead of worrying constantly about patients at risk of a fall or a pressure injury and will keep staff on the floor providing direct care instead of behind a monitor."

About Health Sense Ai Inc.

Health Sense Ai Inc. is an affiliate of HD Nursing with its primary purpose to create and establish a unique repository of intellectual property assets that are focused on enhancing patient safety and improving patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care. The company owns a majority interest in Envision Analytics, an innovative developer of a new thermal imaging device used to detect specific patient movements to monitor and prevent falls and pressure injuries. In January 2022 the company launched its patient safety products division called Prevention Plus Performance Products. For additional information on either of these two new products please email [email protected].

About HD Nursing, LLC

HD Nursing is a patient safety solution provider that combines predictive science, technology and data analytics to deliver individualized patient care. Offering both fall and pressure injury prevention tools that have been validated in the Electronic Health Record (EHR), HD Nursing's prevention programs are comprehensive, evidence-based approaches to reduce patient falls and injuries from falls, as well as pressure injuries. The HD Nursing falls solutions are employed in more than 50,000 hospital beds by leading health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD Nursing has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, which are essential in its constant pursuit of excellence in patient safety and care. For contact information on HD Nursing please visit www.hdnursing.com.

