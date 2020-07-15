HD Nursing To Provide Guidance On Falls In The Hospitalized COVID-19 Population

BENTON, Ark., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Amy Hester and Dr. Patricia Quigley of HD Nursing, a leading provider of patient safety solutions, will present via webinar their observations and guidance on falls prevention in the acute care COVID-19 patient population.

The webinar will take place at noon CDT on Friday, July 24, 2020.

"We at HD Nursing are compelled to share with the acute care community our initial observations of activities that are occurring and impacting patient safety related to falls in the COVID-19 population," said Dr. Hester, co-founder and chief scientific officer of HD Nursing. "Our goal is to enhance awareness of substantive improvements in conditions in hospitals that are treating COVID-19 populations so we can hopefully assist and improve patient safety outcomes."

The webinar, which is open to the public, will examine various fall safety practices for the COVID-19 population and units caring for these patients. These practices include observed barriers to fall prevention; demonstrated solutions for helping to address these barriers; observed improvements in practice due to responding to local needs and logistics of patient care; downstream effects of these changes in practice based on preliminary indications; and HD Nursing's suggestions for future practice as the leadership team continues to iterate care as activities evolve.

Dr. Quigley, former associate director of patient safety at the Department of Veterans Affairs and chairwoman of HD Nursing's Clinical Advisory Board, said: "These new indications in the units that house COVID-19 populations suggest potential increases in fall risk to patients due to substantive changes in COVID-19 protocols. We are pleased to provide these initial observations and preliminary suggestions on how to improve patient safety during this challenging time."

For additional information on HD Nursing, the COVID-19 webinar and other upcoming webinars, please visit www.hdnursing.com. To register for the COVID-19 patient safety webinar now, visit:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4962315187114860048?source=Press+Release

About HD Nursing

HD Nursing is an innovator of patient safety solutions combining predictive analytics with individualized patient care. Offering the only validated, comprehensive, evidence-based approach to reducing patient falls and injuries, the HD Nursing falls solution is employed by leading health systems and Academic Medical Centers across the US. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, new HD Programs in Early Mobility, Safe Patient Handling, and Pressure Injury Prevention showcase HD's dedication to improving patient safety across the continuum of care. Since the company's inception in 2012, HD has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion and is essential in its constant pursuit of excellence as a leader in patient safety.

