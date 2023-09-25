HD Supply Appoints Marc Brown as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

HD Supply

25 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Supply, a leading national wholesale distributor, today announced that Marc Brown has been named CEO, effective immediately.

Continue Reading
Marc Brown, CEO HD Supply
Marc Brown, CEO HD Supply

Brown joined The Home Depot in 1998. During his 25-year tenure with the company, he has held a wide range of leadership positions across Store Operations, Pro and Supply Chain. Brown's extensive experiences throughout the company include tool rental, pro sales, regional vice president, senior vice president of retail operations, and most recently, senior vice president of supply chain. 

"Marc is a tremendous, values-focused leader who has been at the center of our company's success for more than two decades," said Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Home Depot and chair of HD Supply. "He brings depth and breadth of experience across almost every aspect of our business, and I'm confident that he'll bring the same passion for serving our Pro and DIY customers to the MRO space."

Brown has played a critical role in transformational initiatives that have helped The Home Depot serve its customers and associates through a period of rapid growth, such as freight flow initiatives, on-shelf availability of products, and The Home Depot's enhanced retail labor model.

"I am thrilled to be joining the HD Supply family, a company that is an innovative and solutions-oriented leader in the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO) industry," said Marc Brown. "I look forward to building strong relationships with our associates, customers and supplier partners as we position the company for continued growth and success."

About HD Supply 
HD Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, is a leading wholesale distribution company serving customers and their communities across the Multifamily, Institutional, Hospitality, Trades, Government Housing, Healthcare, Building Services and Education industries through an expansive network of over 100 distribution centers across the U.S. & Canada. HD Supply offers customers a vast assortment of over 100,000 MRO, full-line janitorial and OS&E products from high-quality, national and private brands, all at competitive prices. Combined with our industry-leading services and solutions – including localized jobsite delivery, renovation programs, direct-ship options and innovative digital tools and capabilities, as well as dedicated sales and customer care teams – you can see why our more than 250,000 customers continue to trust HD Supply as their supplier of choice for serving their communities where people live, learn, work and play. 

SOURCE HD Supply

Also from this source

HD Supply premieres as Diamond Sponsor at Wyndham Global Conference

HD Supply introduces new customer program with NAA, new training program at Apartmentalize

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.