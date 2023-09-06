HD Supply premieres as Diamond Sponsor at Wyndham Global Conference

News provided by

HD Supply

06 Sep, 2023, 14:13 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Supply, a leading national wholesale distributor, is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Wyndham Global Conference taking place Sept. 12-14 in Anaheim, California. The conference will connect thousands of hotel owners and managers with premier suppliers. This is the first Wyndham conference since 2019 and is projected to have the largest turnout to-date.

As a Diamond Sponsor of the conference, HD Supply's show presence will feature training sessions specific to Preventive Maintenance with live demos of Season's PTAC, floor cleaning units from Namco and Sanitaire, as well as Restorair room recovery units. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with products and learn about the company's brand expertise. HD Supply's booth will also feature a look at RenovationsPlus®, the company's dedicated renovation, installation and custom kitting service.

"We are thrilled to participate in this year's conference and look forward to continue building relationships with the team at Wyndham and their franchise community," said Ryan Keeffe, vice president, hospitality sales, HD Supply. "Wyndham's family of brands are prominent in the industry, and our products and services are a great fit for their needs."

For more information about HD Supply, please visit www.hdsupplysolutions.com or stop by Booth A1-100 on the show floor.

About HD Supply
HD Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, is a leading wholesale distribution company serving customers and their communities across the Multifamily, Institutional, Hospitality, Trades, Government Housing, Healthcare, Building Services and Education industries through an expansive network of over 100 distribution centers across the U.S. & Canada. HD Supply offers customers a vast assortment of over 100,000 MRO, full-line janitorial and OS&E products from high-quality, national and private brands, all at competitive prices. Combined with our industry-leading services and solutions – including localized jobsite delivery, renovation programs, direct-ship options and innovative digital tools and capabilities, as well as dedicated sales and customer care teams – you can see why our more than 250,000 customers continue to trust HD Supply as their supplier of choice for serving their communities where people live, learn, work and play. 

SOURCE HD Supply

