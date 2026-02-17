HD Tech Launches Dedicated Cybersecurity Framework for U.S. Defense Contractors "Cyber Lifeguard Standard™ for NIST & CMMC Compliance Now Available" OR TBD

Structured, Audit-Ready Cybersecurity Program Reduces Risk and Accelerates NIST 800-171 Compliance

HD Tech Launches Cyber Lifeguard Standard for U.S. Defense Contractors Facing CMMC 2.0 Compliance

SEAL BEACH, Calif. and ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Tech, a leading Managed IT and Cybersecurity provider for regulated industries, today announced a new service package designed exclusively for U.S. defense contractors struggling to meet the evolving requirements of CMMC 2.0 and NIST 800-171. The newly launched Cyber Lifeguard Standard™ for Defense offers a structured, proactive solution to cybersecurity readiness, audit preparedness, and ongoing compliance.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and Department of Defense (DoD) compliance audits increase in frequency and scope, small and mid-sized contractors are feeling the squeeze. Many lack the internal expertise or resources to navigate the intricate cybersecurity landscape—especially when saddled with outdated vendors or "nephew solutions."

"Defense contractors are on the front lines of national security," said Tom Hermstad, CEO and Founder of HD Tech. "We've built a solution that not only meets CMMC 2.0 and NIST guidelines but also ensures our clients are audit-ready, secure, and confident—without drowning in jargon."

The Cyber Lifeguard Standard™ for Defense includes:

24/7 Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

CMMC Gap Assessments and SPRS Score Support

Secure, compliant backup and isolation

Continuous monitoring and reporting

Plain-English, board-ready documentation

HD Tech's approach centers around its Lifeguard Loop methodology—a four-step process to Listen, Implement, Fortify, and Empower. This framework ensures IT is not just a cost center but a growth enabler and compliance engine.

Already trusted by clients in aerospace, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure, HD Tech is doubling down on its mission to protect businesses from cyber threats while simplifying the path to regulatory success.

Learn how the Cyber Lifeguard Standard™ can secure your path to DoD contract eligibility.

About HD Tech

With over 30 years in the industry, HD Tech protects the uptime, data, and reputation of compliance-driven businesses across Orange County and beyond. The firm specializes in Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Compliance Services, and Help Desk solutions—with a uniquely proactive, plain-English approach.

