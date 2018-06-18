HD Vest Partners with eMoney to Offer Advisors Cutting-Edge Financial Planning Platform

"A combined wealth management and tax management service offering provides independent advisors with a powerful differentiator, and eMoney's solutions can empower our advisors to turbocharge this differentiator on behalf of clients," said Bob Oros, CEO of HD Vest Financial Services. "The state-of-the-art eMoney financial planning software and client portal enable our advisors to demonstrate more value, and work more collaboratively with clients to craft and implement holistic, tax-smart wealth management strategies. We will continue to build out our platform to serve as an ecosystem where independent advisors can access the best tools from across the industry to increase client retention and lay the groundwork for scalable asset and practice growth."

With eMoney, independent advisors that have partnered with HD Vest can:

Create holistic financial plans with eMoney for all engaged households which aggregate information about all accounts and assets, including mortgages, real estate, investments, and taxes.

Visually demonstrate the projected benefits of a potential trade or strategy, and compare them to the risks of the opportunity—and then work with clients to make changes to financial plans based on these presentations in real time.

Communicate in real time with clients using eMoney's interactive client portal.

Encourage clients to check investment performance updates, and track progress toward long-term financial goals, in the client portal.

Store, and make edits with clients to, financial plans and other documents in a secure document vault which can be accessed by clients through the client portal.

"Financial planning can often be abstract, but eMoney allows us to bridge that gap with clients by presenting them with something tangible that they can see and understand," said Davin Carey, HD Vest Financial Advisor whose practice utilizes eMoney for financial planning. "eMoney gives clients more insight into what we're doing and why we're doing it, and enables us to provide clients with a clear vision of their entire financial picture. This added value has been instrumental in strengthening our client relationships and retention."

"Investors have high expectations in today's marketplace, and our innovative technology gives independent advisors the competitive edge they need to efficiently—and holistically—service and advise clients over the long term," said Stephen Langlois, Head of Business Development at eMoney. "We are privileged to work with the HD Vest team to empower the advisors in its network with the tools, services, and capabilities they need to increase their assets under management and serve clients better."

About HD Vest Financial Services

Since its inception in 1983, HD Vest Financial Services® has supported an independent network of tax professionals and financial advisors who provide comprehensive financial services, including planning, securities, insurance, money management services, and banking solutions. The firm has over 4,000 independent advisors, who administer over $40 billion in assets for individuals, families and small businesses in all 50 statesi. HD Vest Investment Services is ranked as one of the top 15 independent broker-dealer firmsii. To learn more about HD Vest, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.hdvest.com.

About eMoney Advisor

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") is the leading provider of scalable wealth management solutions for financial professionals, firms, and enterprises of all sizes. Rooted in collaborative financial planning, eMoney's solutions enable financial professionals to build stronger client relationships, streamline business operations, and drive revenue and growth. With more than 600 passionate, innovative, and dedicated employees in three locations—including its headquarters in Radnor, Pa.—eMoney is transforming the wealth management experience for 50,000 financial professionals and 2.1 million end-clients nationwide. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.

i As of March 31, 2017.

ii ThinkAdvisor 2016 Broker-Dealer Reference Guide, which measured/ranked the top 25 independent broker-dealers by annual revenue.

HD Vest Financial Services® is the holding company for the group of companies providing financial services under the HD Vest name.

Securities offered through H.D. Vest Investment ServicesSM, Member SIPC, Advisory services offered through H.D. Vest Advisory ServicesSM, 6333 N. State Highway 161, Fourth Floor, Irving, TX 75038, 972-870-6000

The HD Vest affiliated companies exclusively provide financial products and services, and do not provide or supervise tax or accounting services. Advisors may provide tax, accounting or other services through their independent outside businesses, but these services are separate and apart from HD Vest.

