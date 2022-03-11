HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 162.42 | Technavio

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market covers the following areas:

HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market Sizing

HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market Forecast

HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The high target affinity and specificity are driving the growth of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market growth. HDAC inhibitors demonstrate promising results in cancer treatments. This is further promoting the R&D teams to conduct research for other applications such as neurologic conditions. These inhibitors have the quality of inducing differentiation, cell-cycle arrest, and apoptosis. They also inhibit migration, invasion, and angiogenesis in many cancer cell lines. Unlike conventional therapies, these drugs work directly on the target. Therefore, their efficacy is higher than the conventional treatments. The mechanism of action (MoA) of this drug class is target-specific, which makes it a potential single solution for many diseases, such as neurological disorders and carcinomas, among both medical practitioners as well as patients. These factors are driving the market growth.

High costs associated with treatment are challenging the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market growth. Many HDAC inhibitors are used in combination with the substitutes such as surgery and radiation therapies, which increases the cost burden of the treatment significantly. The high cost of cancer treatment is mainly due to hospitalization, laboratory tests, and novel therapies. In developing and underdeveloped countries, the cost of treatment with HDAC inhibitors is very high. Such high treatment costs act as a barrier for drug adoption, which reduces the patient base and poses a challenge to market growth.

Key Vendor Analysis

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GNT Biotech and Medicals Corp., Huya Bioscience International LLC, Italfarmaco Spa, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Onxeo SA, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others, are some of the key vendors operating in the market. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers HDAC inhibitors products for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

The company offers HDAC inhibitors products for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers HDAC inhibitors products such as HBI-8000.

- The company offers HDAC inhibitors products such as HBI-8000. GNT Biotech and Medicals Corp. - The company offers HDAC inhibitors products for cancer immunotherapy.

- The company offers HDAC inhibitors products for cancer immunotherapy. Huya Bioscience International LLC - The company offers HDAC inhibitors products such as HBI-8000, HBI-3800, and HBI-2376.

- The company offers HDAC inhibitors products such as HBI-8000, HBI-3800, and HBI-2376. Italfarmaco Spa - The company offers HDAC inhibitors products such as Fripass.

HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 162.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GNT Biotech and Medicals Corp., Huya Bioscience International LLC, Italfarmaco Spa, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Onxeo SA, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 08: Parent market

*Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

*2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

*2.2.2 Integration and product development

*2.2.3 Manufacturing

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support services

*2.2.7 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 11: Market segments

**3.2 Market size 2021

**3.3 Market definition

*Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Route of administration

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 22: Route of administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Route of administration

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by Route of administration

**5.3 Oral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Oral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Oral HDAC inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 26: Oral HDAC inhibitors: Pipeline overview

**5.4 Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Route of administration

*Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Route of administration

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 30: ?Customer landscape?

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 31: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 32: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 38: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 40: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 High target affinity and specificity

*8.1.2 High prevalence of oncology indications

*Exhibit 43: Prevalence of top 5 cancers newly reported in US 2019

*8.1.3 Development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies

*Exhibit 44: Pipeline of combination therapies - Syndax

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High costs associated with treatment

*Exhibit 45: Treatment costs of HDAC inhibitors

*8.2.2 Preference for alternative treatments

*Exhibit 46: Alternative treatment options for oncology conditions

*8.2.3 Adverse effects

*Exhibit 47: Side effects of HDAC

*Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Strategic alliances

*Exhibit 49: Some strategic alliances in the global HDAC inhibitors market

*8.3.2 Extension of research areas

*Exhibit 50: drugs with respect to their cancer indications and expanded indications

*8.3.3 Increasing awareness about cancer

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

*The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 52: ?Landscape disruption?

*Exhibit 53: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive landscape

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 55: ?Market positioning of vendors?

**10.3 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

*Exhibit 56: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 57: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 58: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

*10.4 Eisai Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 59: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 62: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.5 GNT Biotech and Medicals Corp.

*Exhibit 63: GNT Biotech and Medicals Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: GNT Biotech and Medicals Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 65: GNT Biotech and Medicals Corp. - Key offerings

**10.6 Huya Bioscience International LLC

*Exhibit 66: Huya Bioscience International LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Huya Bioscience International LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 68: Huya Bioscience International LLC - Key offerings

**10.7 Italfarmaco Spa

*Exhibit 69: Italfarmaco Spa - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Italfarmaco Spa - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Italfarmaco Spa - Key offerings

**10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

*Exhibit 72: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. – Key news

*Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

**10.9 Novartis AG

*Exhibit 77: Novartis AG - Overview

*Exhibit 78: Novartis AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 79: Novartis AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 80: Novartis AG - Key news

*Exhibit 81: Novartis AG - Segment focus

**10.10 Onxeo SA

*Exhibit 82: Onxeo SA - Overview

*Exhibit 83: Onxeo SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 84: Onxeo SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 85: Onxeo SA - Segment focus

**10.11 Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 86: Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 87: Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 88: Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.12 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

*Exhibit 89: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 90: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 91: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 ????Market definition

*11.1.2 ????Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 92: ?Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 93: ?Research Methodology

*Exhibit 94: ??Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 95: ??Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

