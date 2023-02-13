HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 172.61 Mn, Curis Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDAC (histone deacetylase) Inhibitors Market by Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% and register an incremental growth of USD 172.61 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market was valued at USD 302.55 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HDAC Inhibitors Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acrotech Biopharma Inc.: The company offers beleodaq histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used to treat patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma.

The company offers beleodaq histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used to treat patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma. AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers histone deacetylase inhibitor AZD 9468 which is being designed to treat cancer as well as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other noncancer medical conditions.

The company offers histone deacetylase inhibitor AZD 9468 which is being designed to treat cancer as well as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and other noncancer medical conditions. Bristol Myers Squibb Co.: The company offers istodax histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used for the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma in adult patients.

The company offers istodax histone deacetylase inhibitor which is used for the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma in adult patients. Celleron Therapeutics Ltd.: The company offers zabinostat histone deacetylase inhibitor which is designed for the treatment of cancer.

The company offers zabinostat histone deacetylase inhibitor which is designed for the treatment of cancer. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Viracta Therapeutics Inc.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Cetya Therapeutics Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of cancer and the increasing need for innovative medications are the major factors driving the market growth in this region. It also estimated that in 2020, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US, and 606,520 people died due to the disease. Such a high prevalence of cancer requires enhanced treatment options, including HDAC inhibitors. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The growth of the market depends on serval factors including high target affinity and specificity, high prevalence of oncology indications, and development of novel drug delivery systems and combination therapies. However, the high costs associated with treatment are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into (oral HDAC inhibitors and parenteral HDAC inhibitors). The oral HDAC inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest Of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 49.34 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (solid tumors and blood-related tumors) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The tyrosine kinase inhibitors market size is expected to increase by USD 19.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (RTKIs and nRTKIs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market vendors

HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 172.61 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acrotech Biopharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celleron Therapeutics Ltd., Curis Inc., Huya Bioscience International LLC, InvivoGen Corp., Italfarmaco Spa, Medivir AB, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Onxeo SA, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Viracta Therapeutics Inc., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., and Cetya Therapeutics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global HDAC (histone deacetylase) inhibitors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Route of administration Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Route of administration Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration

6.3 Oral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oral HDAC inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oral HDAC inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Parenteral HDAC inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospital pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospital pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acrotech Biopharma Inc.

Exhibit 112: Acrotech Biopharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Acrotech Biopharma Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Acrotech Biopharma Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 115: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

12.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 119: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Celleron Therapeutics Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Celleron Therapeutics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Celleron Therapeutics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Curis Inc.

Exhibit 125: Curis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Curis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Curis Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Huya Bioscience International LLC

Exhibit 128: Huya Bioscience International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: Huya Bioscience International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Huya Bioscience International LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Italfarmaco Spa

Exhibit 131: Italfarmaco Spa - Overview



Exhibit 132: Italfarmaco Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Italfarmaco Spa - Key offerings

12.10 Medivir AB

Exhibit 134: Medivir AB - Overview



Exhibit 135: Medivir AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Medivir AB - Key offerings

12.11 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 137: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Novartis AG

Exhibit 142: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.13 Onxeo SA

Exhibit 146: Onxeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 147: Onxeo SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Onxeo SA - Key offerings

12.14 Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Shenzhen Chipscreen Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 152: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Viracta Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 154: Viracta Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Viracta Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Viracta Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Xynomic Pharmaceuticals ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 157: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 158: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 159: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals ( Nanjing ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio