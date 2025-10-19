HDAI to announce AI tools that drive quality outcomes at HLTH 2025

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nassib Chamoun, CEO of Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI), a leader in enterprise risk stratification, will be speaking about "Crystal Ball Medicine" at HLTH in Las Vegas this week. At the event, Chamoun, an experienced health tech entrepreneur, will announce the general availability of the first real-time, EHR-embedded, full-record AI chart summaries, extending HDAI's AI HealthVision platform.

"Just like a crystal ball answers questions about the future, we bring hundreds of predictive models together with AI chart summaries to help busy clinicians get a glimpse of potential risks in the next days or months, and the conditions from their past that are driving those potential adverse outcomes," notes Nassib Chamoun of HDAI. "In keeping with the theme of our panel at HLTH, instead of tea leaves, we're reading patient data patterns to improve health outcomes in the future."

The summaries are already being used at several large academic medical centers by doctors, nurses, and caregivers for patients on care pathways such as heart failure, advanced illness, palliative care and operational initiatives including discharge planning and nutrition assessment. The summaries are especially powerful for complex patients where the records can span thousands of pages and years of records, including inpatient, outpatient and community events.

"While not quite magic, AI does serve as a fairy godmother, helping clinicians find the patients who need extra attention, discover the conditions that are putting the patient at higher risk, and summarize best next actions," Chamoun adds. "HealthVision is easy to use and highly configurable so health systems can achieve measurable improvement across a broad range of use cases, quickly."

The panel occurs on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10:15am Pacific Time at HLTH in Las Vegas. This engaging conversation will be moderated by Ellen Knapp, PhD, senior intelligence analyst at CB Insights. She will be joined by Nassib Chamoun, CEO and founder of HDAI, Jill Kalman, MD, EVP and Chief Medical Officer and Physician-in-chief at Northwell Health, Jenn Hall, PhD, Chief of Data Science and Analytics at the American Heart Association Social Impact group, and Elad Walach, CEO of Aidoc. Mr. Chamoun will discuss the tangible benefits of predicting and acting on patients who are at risk of adverse events before, during, after hospitalization and how leading health systems and value-based care organizations are driving down unplanned admissions, post-discharge mortality, and reducing adverse events.

About Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI)

HDAI is focused on addressing the US's looming healthcare crisis with actionable, responsible AI tools that help improve care outcomes, financial results and clinician satisfaction for healthcare systems and value-based care organizations. HDAI's HealthVision™ is software that combines hundreds of high-performing, pre-built predictive models with LLM-enabled chart summarizing capabilities and a powerful, cost-effective, scalable cloud computing platform. HealthVision is embedded in the EHR and provides AI-enabled, use-case specific, patient stratification in real-time across the continuum of care. These intelligent rosters make it easier to align scarce resources with the patients at the time they are most needed. At the patient level, HealthVision synthesizes hundreds of encounters into one-page AI Summaries that help clinicians quickly understand patient needs, replacing tedious, time-consuming searches. Recognized in the 2025 TIME Top 100 HealthTech companies list.

