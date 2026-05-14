HData Launches Data Request Management to Tackle Decades-Old Challenge in Energy Regulation

New technology modernizes one of the most consequential yet manual processes in U.S. energy regulation at a time when decisions have never been more critical

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HData, the platform where America's energy future is being decided, today announced the release of Data Request Management, a purpose-built application that transforms one of the most complex and resource-intensive aspects of regulatory proceedings. Trillions of infrastructure dollars, critical capacity, changes to household bills, corporate spending projections, and everything bought or built in the industry sits downstream of these proceedings.

Data Request Management

In energy regulatory proceedings, data requests and responses form the factual record and critical foundation for rates, policy, and compliance decisions. For major proceedings, utilities receive thousands of requests from regulators and intervenors covering rate design, customer impacts, load forecasting, capacity planning, and more. Their responses give other parties the details necessary to assess proposals, support or oppose them, and shape the arguments that commissions weigh in their final decisions.

Today, that work is overwhelmingly manual. Utilities receive, track, evaluate, and respond to data requests by hand, representing thousands of staff hours and millions of dollars in labor and legal costs on every major case. The number of cases hit a record high in 2025 and is only accelerating as the country races to meet future power demand that far outweighs today's supply.

Data Request Management, the newest solution on HData's AI-native operating system for energy regulation, minimizes manual processes using an end-to-end workflow and configurable database that centralizes historical records, tracks and routes new discovery requests, and drafts AI-powered responses that automatically draw on relevant prior requests. The results are a faster turnaround, consistency across responses, and dramatically less manual burden in a workflow that has seen little innovation for decades.

"Energy is a cooperative marketplace that needs regulation, but it can move much faster when the parties gather more quickly at the same table," said HData CEO Hudson Hollister, who served as an attorney at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to focusing on energy regulation. "The sooner that parties can get to and agree upon the core facts of a regulatory proceeding, the more likely we are to see accelerated outcomes and greater regulatory efficiency."

Data Request Management is the first in a series of new solutions HData is bringing to the regulatory and business processes that drive the energy sector.

"Customers already come to HData for regulatory intelligence and the deep research and analysis often required in their day-to-day work," said Yuval Lubowich, HData chief product and technology officer. "There are countless opportunities to build for the steps that occur before, during, and after that analysis. This is work that drives faster decisions about America's energy future and the massive spending, earnings, and job creation tied to every regulatory outcome."

The HData platform centralizes regulatory filings from authoritative public sources alongside customer-integrated data. Domain-specific AI built on 20 million relevant, citable documents supports large-scale analysis for policy research, consumer advocacy, rate cases, resource planning, business development research, and financial analysis. Data Request Management is available now for organizations that manage high volumes of discovery.

About HData

As the AI-native operating system for energy regulation, HData serves the largest customer ecosystem in regulated energy, helping utilities, regulators, advocates, advisory firms, corporates, and energy technology companies navigate regulatory complexity. Through centralized data, domain AI, and purpose-built applications, HData accelerates the research, analysis, and workflows critical to how the future of energy is decided.

SOURCE HData